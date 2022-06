A serious crash has closed SH1 near Ashburton. (File photo)

A serious crash near Ashburton has closed State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mitcham Rd and SH1 about 10.20am on Monday.

Two people were taking to hospital with moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

Traffic is being diverted, north and south, via Works Rd and Northpark Rd, a spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said.

A clean-up crew has been called for debris on the road.