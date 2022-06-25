Dive squad begins search for missing swimmer

Police divers are searching for a swimmer who went missing at Maruia falls, south of Nelson, after swimming in the area. (File photo)

The police dive squad have begun their search for a swimmer who went missing from Maruia Falls on Friday.

West Coast area commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said the dive squad arrived on Friday night and were due to begin searching at 7.30am on Saturday.

Corner said it was going to be a “challenging exercise for them”.

“It’s known that there is strong undercurrent there,” she said.

Police were notified of the missing person about 12.10pm on Friday after it appeared some people had gone swimming at Maruia Falls, off State Highway 65, south of Nelson, a police spokesperson said.

They said one person was “pulled from the water” while a second person was missing.

A rescue helicopter had initially searched the area below the falls without success.

A St John spokesperson said they treated one patient at the scene. They had been taken to Nelson Hospital with moderate injuries.

Maruia Falls is a popular stop-off point for travellers on the inland route between Christchurch and Nelson.

The falls have signs warning people against swimming because of a strong undercurrent.

Several people have drowned at the falls in the past decade. In 2017, Breanna Charlotte Lattimore, 24, died after she was pulled under by an eddy when swimming at the bottom of the falls.

In 2014, then Conservation Minister Nick Smith called for a review of safety barriers and signage at the falls after Christchurch man Darryl Rolton, 54, died while trying to rescue a friend who was sucked over the falls while swimming in a pool above them.