Levin's water treatment plant offline after massive storms hit Horowhenua

Levin's water treatment plant has once again gone offline as it struggles to process muddy wastewater.

Severe weather has led to Levin's water treatment plant going down, in a repeat of events from a year ago.

Horowhenua and Kāpiti have been smashed by a storm sweeping across the country, with hailstones the size of grapes falling on properties and power going down in multiple areas.

Horowhenua civil defence is asking people in Levin to conserve water as the wastewater plant has been shut down.

Mayor Bernie Wanden​ said the Ōhau River, which feeds the plant, had a high level of turbidity, or muddiness.

The plant’s storage was 69% full.

“It’s important that we all work together to ease the pressure on our drinking water supply, by conserving our water usage.”

It is a repeat of events from a year ago, when Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru residents were asked to conserve water as supplies dropped to critical levels.

Issues then were also caused by plants unable to keep up with processing due to the turbidity of rivers.

The Levin Water Treatment Plant was built on Gladstone Rd in 1964 and had various upgrades since, with the latest costing $6.4 million in 2016 and 2017.

The council is investigating a new water source to solve the turbidity issues and cater for the district’s projected growth.

Wanden said things would likely get worse before they got better, with significant rain forecast for the rest of Saturday and leading into next week.

Flooding was the worst to the east and north-east of Levin, he said.

Sandbags and pump trucks have been stationed throughout Horowhenua – mainly around Levin and Ōhau – to deal with flooding.

Electra spokesperson Baden Berry said 84 properties in Horowhenua and Kāpiti were without power, with linespeople working to restore rural transformers hit by lightning on Saturday.

People needing urgent help should call 111, or for less urgent help call the council on 06 366 0999.