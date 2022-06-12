Police have 'reasonable picture' of incident at Queenstown bar that left man critically injured

A man was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries on Sunday morning after an incident at The World Bar in Queenstown.

Police have spoken to a number of people who were at a Queenstown bar where a man was hurt in an incident that left him critically injured in hospital.

The man was hurt at 12.40am on Sunday at nightspot The World Bar on Church St in the tourist town.

He was initially transported to Lakes District Hospital and then airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Detective senior sergeant Malcolm Inglis said police were still investigating and he was not in a position to reveal details about what happened.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested after allegedly pulling out gun during argument in central Wellington

* Fatal crashes in Waikato and Auckland after 'terrible weekend' on the roads

* Fight at Auckland party left man critically injured after being hit with weapon

* Two men flown to hospital with serious injuries after fight in Queenstown



But he said police had spoken to several people who were at the bar and officers now had a reasonable picture of what happened.

The World Bar co-director Gary Livesey said he was not in a position to comment at this stage because he was still trying to understand all the details around the incident.

Officers are still investigating what happened, the police spokesperson said.

“No-one has been taken into custody at this stage.”