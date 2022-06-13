Auckland Harbour Bridge open again but with restrictions

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is once again open as strong wind gusts wreak havoc for commuters.

The bridge is open with restricted speeds and reduced lanes, said Waka Kotahi.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge had already been closed several times on Monday due to a storm that brought down trees and power lines.

The Harbour Bridge closes whenever gusts reach over 90kph in a crosswind, or perpendicular, direction.

New Zealand is in the midst of a winter storm as wild weather lashes the country. Thunderstorms are still expected around western parts of the South Island on Monday.

The bridge was earlier closed at about 11.20am on Monday, but was opened again about 10 minutes later. It then once again closed several minutes after that.

Traffic was flowing for an hour after the bridge was opened for a third time at 12.40pm.

“I think there could be further closures today,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

An “unexpected” blast of wind and rain hit south Auckland around 11.30am, with residents reporting bins flying and struggling to secure trampolines.

“It all suddenly went dark and all this rain hit, I couldn't see out my window,” said Papakura resident Chandra Blakeborough.

“My bins and clothes were flying away, the neighbours across the road were trying to secure their trampoline. I struggled to even get out my front door, the wind was so strong it was locking it shut.”

Blakeborough said the blast was out of the blue.

Widespread power outages have been reported by residents in west Auckland's Henderson Valley, as well as parts of south Auckland's Manukau and Waiuku.

A spokesperson from Vector is asking the public to call 111 if they see any fallen power lines.

“We expect to have power restored to most places this evening, but some large fallen trees have made it tricky for our crews to reach and restore a small number of properties in the Riverhead, Warkworth and Wellsford areas,” he said.

Several crashes and a fallen tree led to traffic jams on Auckland’s motorways through the morning commute.

MetService’s Tui McInnes said the heaviest weather was hitting around Papakura at lunchtime on Monday.

“Definitely a significant thunderstorm would have gone through,” he said.

McInnes said another weather feature was expected to hit at about 1pm and would hit Pukekohe the hardest.

“It wouldn’t be out of character to hear a thunderstorm today.”

It’s been a day of crashes and delays around Tāmaki Makaurau’s motorway network, with a succession of incidents since first thing on Monday.

A multi-vehicle crash blocked the two right-hand southbound lanes on State Highway 20 near Māngere Bridge from about 7am.

Traffic was almost backed up to the Waterview Tunnel, according to Google Maps

Earlier, a tree was blocking the right-hand lane eastbound lane on SH16 under the Grafton Bridge. Response crews also cleared a crash near the fallen tree, and another northbound lane on SH1 after the Princes St off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi told motorists to continue to expect delays even after the crashes had been cleared.

Auckland has already received 12.2mm of the 12.8mm rain forecast for the day.