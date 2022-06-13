In pictures: Extreme weather makes its way up much of the country

Joel Thompson is doing some work at Mt White Station, but road closures mean he's stuck at the bottom of Porter's Pass for now.

More than 30 MetService weather watches and warnings are in place across the country as storms leave 'nowhere to hide' from severe weather.

Snow has closed all the South Island's major alpine passes. Warnings for snowfall on the road, severe thunderstorms, strong winds and hea

vy rain are among the 20 watches and warnings covering the South Island on Monday morning.

KARL FRENCH/SUPPLIED There’s heaps of snow in Omarama at the junction of State Highways 8 and 83, near the southern end of the Mackenzie Basin.

Kaye Paardekooper/Stuff Snowy vistas across Lake Pukaki greeted guests at Mount Cook Lakeside Retreat as snow blankets the South Island's High Country.

Supplied Remarkables ski field staff clear snow from around the base building after a weekend of heavy snowfall. The ski area is due to open on Saturday.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff An icy morning, with Wanaka Primary School and Mt Aspiring College both closed for the day.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Traffic waits near Spingfield for Porters Pass to open after heavy snow closed the alpine pass.

Sharlene McKinlay/Supplied Whiteout conditions in Aoraki/Mt Cook Village at 8am on Monday where 1.5 metres of snow has fallen.

Sharlene McKinlay/Supplied The snow keeps falling on Canterbury's Hooker Rd at 9.30am on June 13, 2022.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There’s a lot of snow on the hills behind Timaru, making Monday morning especially chilly.

Supplied/Stuff Along the South Island’s West Coast, State Highway 67 has closed from Granity to Mokihinui Rd, due to sea water and debris washing over the road. This is Domett Esplanade in Cobden, Greymouth.

Merv Ellis/Stuff Bangerous indeed. Big waves slam Greymouth on the West Coast.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Areas of the South Island were blanketed with snow on Monday morning as flurries continued, leading to closures of all major alpine passes. This is in remote Central Otago near Albert town.

The cold front has moved onto the North Island overnight bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms. Waikanae, on the Kāpiti Coast, had 60mm of rain in the 12 hours to 7am Monday.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Waikanae community pitch in on Barret Rd and Queens Rd after a tornado whipped through the area on Sunday night.

KEVIN STENT Firefighter get ready to pump a flooded property on Te Moana Roadin Waikanae.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A taxi driver takes a detour as flooding swamps Victor Grove in Waikanae.

Supplied Firemen on the Kāpiti coast are caught in the swell in Paekākāriki as they try to protect a home on Ocean Rd with sandbags.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff In Porirua, a slip came down on Paremata Road bringing vegetation with it.

Further north in Feilding, in Manawatū, a road is closed on Monday after both catchment water flows and localised stormwater runoff from the town saw the local regional council close floodgates.

Stuff Pharazyn Road in Feilding is closed due to the precautionary closure of the Makino floodgates

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff There’s flooding on State Highway 1near Marton in the Manawatū-Whanganui region. The road is closed.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff From another angle: The intersection between Wings Line and Calico line with SH 1 is closed. Drivers should avoid the area, NZTA warns.

Taranaki is baring the brunt of gale force westerlies and many homes are without power in the region.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As well as wind, a heavy swell has been pounding the coast in Taranaki.

A Taranaki bach owner watched the waves lap over the retaining wall of his property at Tongapōrutu before the wall collapsed. While the tide had lowered, the stormy river was still eating away at his lawn around midday on Monday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A retaining wall collapsed at this Tongapōrutu bach. The usually pretty settlement is located at the mouth of the Tongapōrutu River in northern Taranaki.

Much further north, in Auckland, the Harbour Bridge was briefly closed four times due to high winds. The SH1 bridge closes whenever gusts reach over 90kph in a crosswind, or perpendicular, direction.