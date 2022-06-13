Man dies after car crashes into house in South Waikato
A man has died after a car crashed into a Tokoroa home.
The single vehicle crash occurred on Balmoral Drive about 2.20pm Monday, police say.
The man died at the scene, a statement said.
“Enquiries to understand the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”
READ MORE:
* 'We go to where our community is': A Pasifika health provider on the front line
* Person who died in South Waikato crash was off-duty police constable
* Tokoroa's iconic airfield tower marked for demolition
St John said crews attended an incident in Tokoroa but were not required for assistance.
A spokesperson could not confirm whether the incident involved a single vehicle crashing into a house.