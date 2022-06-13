Man dies after car crashes into house in South Waikato

Police were told about the single vehicle crash in Tokoroa about 2.20pm.

A man has died after a car crashed into a Tokoroa home.

The single vehicle crash occurred on Balmoral Drive about 2.20pm Monday, police say.

The man died at the scene, a statement said.

“Enquiries to understand the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

Google The crash happened in Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa (file photo).

St John said crews attended an incident in Tokoroa but were not required for assistance.

A spokesperson could not confirm whether the incident involved a single vehicle crashing into a house.