Queen St: Swarbrick wants it pedestrianised, but what do mayoral hopefuls think?

More than two dozen shops are empty on Auckland's Queen Street as the economic effect of Covid-19 begins to bite. (April 2020)

Chlöe Swarbrick has launched a petition calling for the pedestrianisation of Queen St.

The local MP for Auckland Central, alongside the City Centre Residents’ Group, launched the petition on Tuesday calling on Mayor Phil Goff to rid Auckland’s “golden mile” of vehicles.

Queen St is currently being upgraded to make it more people friendly for the 40,000 residents in the central city, but it is only a partial pedestrianisation. Swarbrick wants cars entirely gone.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick makes a visit to Queen St on Tuesday as she launches a petition to the mayor to pedestrianise Queen Street.

“It’s fundamentally about equitable and fair access for everyone in our city centre, whether they be someone with disabilities, parents with prams, local residents or those on their way to work,” Swarbrick said. “The current layout of Queen Street is far from that vision.”

Swarbrick said people only had to look at Wellington’s Cuba Street, pedestrianised in 1979 after a 14-year-long campaign, to get a sense of what was possible.

Goff has only months left in the job. He’s already lined up his post-politics international posting, and now the city is getting into the election swing of picking his successor.

Swarbrick said if any of the candidates to be the next Auckland mayor wanted the votes of those who live in the city centre, they should commit to making the transformation of Queen St happen.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Queen Street, empty during a Covid lockdown.

Queen Street’s potential pedestrianisation has been a long time in the paving. It stalled after it was first proposed in 2012, before being re-pitched in 2018.

In 2021, the design of a partial-pedestrianisation was released by the council. The Save Queen Street Society took the council to court over it, calling the plans a “disgrace”.

But Swarbrick wants the council to go further.

“This will transform the area into a cultural hub and living space for our 40,000 residents and hundreds of thousands of visitors, instead of a thoroughfare that pushes people to the sidelines,” Swarbrick said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Chloe Swarbrick on Karangahape Road in central Auckland.

The Green MP said if Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland wanted to be the world’s most liveable city, the city centre needed to reflect the needs of people on the ground.

“We’ve seen a model for this over the ditch with great success, on Sydney’s George Street. Here too, we can reclaim the streets for the people of Tāmaki Makaurau,” she said.

Goff said he fully supported the pedestrianisation of Queen St, but it needed a “progressive approach” rather than being done at once.

“If we were to fully pedestrianise Queen St all at once it would require significant roadworks and disruption which would have a severe impact on businesses that are already struggling with disruption as a result of Covid-19 and the City Rail Link.”

So, what do Auckland’s mayoral candidates think about it?

The candidates are ordered by the time they responded to questions.

Craig Lord – “One day Queen St could be pedestrianised.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord at Auckland viaduct.

Lord said the Supercity had other priorities, like infrastructure, its finances and operating its core services efficiently.

The former engineer said the area should be a civic district, rather than a central business district, and that would eventually involve pedestrianisation.

“Pedestrianising Queen Street is way down on the list... Chlöe and the Greens have yet again put the cart before the horse,” he said.

Ted Johnston – “I am not in agreement.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Lawyer Ted Johnston, who is the co-leader of the New Conservative Party, says he doesn’t agree with the pedestrianisation of Queen St.

Johnston said pedestrianising Queen St would effectively turn the area into a park and “not improve” the conditions for businesses operating.

“Already the public has been driven away by the impossibility of navigating the city by car, due to Auckland Transport’s car-hating policies.

“Like many dreams it sounds good, but in reality achieves little,” he said.

Wayne Brown – “Not a priority right now.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Former Far North mayor Wayne Brown is contesting the Auckland mayoralty.

Brown said the city had a number of uncompleted projects that should be finished first before beginning anything new.

“We'll get people back into the city by getting rid of construction fences and road cordons, not adding more of them. The last thing downtown needs right now is more upheaval, more congestion and more noisy construction," he said.

Viv Beck – “Not right now.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Viv Beck makes a speech at Auckland’s Cornwall Park.

The Heart of the City boss said the idea had worked in other cities, but she wanted to wait until Auckland was more prepared, like when the City Rail Link is finished.

“It’s a high priority to bring vibrancy back to the city centre but right now, access and safety are major concerns for many city centre users and they need to be addressed urgently.

“We can achieve some of the things that pedestrianisation of Queen St would offer with things like closing the street on some occasions for events and festivals that attract a lot of people,” she said.

Leo Molloy – “Sign my petition to stop this lunacy.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Leo Molloy has launched his own petition.

Molloy has started a counter-petition to keep Queen St as it currently is, and said Swarbrick didn’t realise the damage pedestrianisation would do to businesses in the city centre.

He wants the street to remain open to private and service vehicles.

“We have seen the pedestrianisation of streets such as Fort St turn the area into a mess - Queen St cannot afford the same,” he said.

Esefo Collins – “More pedestrian-friendly areas in downtown Auckland is a good idea.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins.

Collins said having more pedestrian friendly areas in the CBD would work hand-in-hand with his fares-free public transport vision.

"If we imagine the type of city we want for the future, it is vibrant, creative, child-friendly and accessible.

“A city where people can jump off the train at Aotea Station and catch up with a friend at a local eatery, see a show, or take their kids for a stroll along the waterfront,” he said

Gary Brown has been approached for comment.