Wild weather: Flooding threatens Foxton home as owner pumps water for 11 hours

Raewyn Mullan gears up to tackle the fallen trees along her shelter belt.

In a desperate attempt to protect her home, a Horowhenua woman spent 11 hours diverting water away from her property when a nearby river overflowed and flooded the area.

Floodwaters came within inches of Raewyn Mullan’s front door on Wall Rd in Foxton on Monday after the Manawatū River overflowed during severe weather that bought seven-metre swells, road closures and severe winds.

The amount of water meant Mullan has had to hire a digger and water pump to battle the flooding, which she was continuing to fight on Tuesday afternoon.

“Water seems to be banking up and running back off the road and into our paddocks, because there is no drainage,” she said.

Raewyn Mullan's flooded property on Wall Rd near State Highway 1 north of Foxton.

“So we had water come down from up the road, and then water coming back off the road, so it's just all pooled here.”

The water had also uprooted a gum tree, which came dangerously close to landing on her home.

“I was standing in the kitchen making some friends a cup of tea, when my friend asked, ‘how long has that gum tree been on a lean?’.

“I looked out the window and could see it slowly moving towards the house.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Flooding on State Highway 56 outside Palmerston North. Water levels were starting to recede on Tuesday following heavy rains the day before.

Neighbours were already on the property pumping floodwater and sprung into action.

“It needed quick-thinking because I knew it wouldn’t be long before it went.

“They went home to grab a chainsaw, and with the use of the digger they tied a wire rope around it, scarfed it and pulled it over, just in time.”

About 15 pine trees lining State Highway 1 were also blown down onto her paddock.

“The waters banked up around them and the roots have given way in the horrendous winds yesterday.

“We have had the odd limb fall down, but we have never had full trees fall over.”

Mullan said she had never experienced such severe winds in the 18 years she had been at the property.

“The sound was horrendous. It was just big crashes one after one.

“Every creek of the trees make me nervous.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Flooding at the estuary at Foxton Beach on Tuesday.

Foxton Beach fire chief Rodney Caldow said the community fared better than expected overnight and Monday’s preparations helped keep water out of residents’ homes.

Caldow spent Tuesday morning dropping off sandbags to at-risk properties on the Foxton Beach coastline.

As the 10am high tide approached he said he was pleased to report things were looking like they would not result in any further flooding to properties.

“A little has got into the boat club, but otherwise we got on very well, better than we first expected.”

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden praised the efforts of those who were on the ground to put the barrier in place.

“Our emergency services partners, contractors, lines people and Council’s Civil Defence Emergency Management team have worked effectively and collaboratively over the last few days.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A cow stranded on flooded farmland on Himitangi Block Road.

The flood protection barrier deployed at the wharf overnight protected many of the properties along Hartley and Dawson streets. Two residents of Hartley St, who did not want to be named, said they had surface flooding on their bottom floor, but no damage to their property or possessions.

Civil Defence Emergency Management controller Lisa Slade said there remained a strong wind watch and heavy swell warning for the area, but it was promising to see heavy rain and severe thunderstorm warnings had ended.

“Providing the weather calms down, we expect to move from an Emergency Management response to normal operations later today, while still monitoring for any weather related effects.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff SH56 remains closed due to flooding, but all other major roads in the region have reopened.

Horizons Regional Council emergency management controller Ged Shirley said river levels were showing signs of decreasing across the region, and the situation would be monitored.

The Moutoa floodgates were opened at 10.30pm on Monday to ease pressure on the lower reaches of the Manawatū River, and were expected to remain open until lunchtime on Wednesday.

He said the barriers in Foxton Beach would remain in place overnight and there were still concerns for water that was backing up on Main Drain Rd, which could affect nearby properties in Rangiotū.

Horizons was working with the Manawatū District Council to ensure affected landowners were aware of the risk.

Caldow said with the floodgates open, and a higher tide than usual expected on Tuesday, emergency service personnel would stay vigilant.

“I believe we have everything in place to get through it alright, but it could be an interesting day.”

Flooding has closed State Highway 56 at Ōpiki, between the intersections of Alve and Tane roads, and Paranui Rd at Foxton was closed due to trees blocking the road. Contractors were on site to clear any debris.

A fallen tree has also blocked SH57 between Palmerston North and Pahīatua, blocking traffic in both lanes.

Several motorists tried to move the tree at about 1pm but without luck.

David Unwin/Stuff Tree blocks State Highway 57 between Palmerston North and Pahiatua. Good Samaritans help remove the tree.

A disconnected pipe for a gas well at Levin Landfill, caused by a slip, was still being worked on. The gas flare, which extracted and dispelled gas from the landfill, was still offline due to high winds. Power supply had been regulated.

All five water treatment plants and pump stations in the district were running as normal.

Palmerston North City Council announced on Tuesday it was closing off parts of the He Ara Kotahi trail until further notice to clear slips around the Linton area of the track.

PNCC/Supplied Parts of He Ara Kotahi walkway in Palmerston North are closed as teams tidy up slips.

Powerco was investigating power outages across the district with homes affected across Horowhenua, Manawatū and Whanganui.

MetService recorded 114,765 lightning strikes over and near Aotearoa since June 6.

Meteorologist Tui McInnes said these thunderstorms also brought downpours, hail and strong wind gusts.

“This is an immense number - and we're not even halfway through the month and June this year has recorded the second-highest monthly amount of lightning strikes since observations began in 2000.

“There are three main factors: an atmosphere prone to having low pressure, southwesterly polar-outbreaks and warmer-than-normal waters for most of the country,” McInnes said.

The worst of the weather appears to be over for Manawatū, with regional forecasting showing a few showers becoming frequent and possibly heavy in the evening. Westerlies would be strong in exposed places.