Video shows huge crack caused by landslip in West Auckland road

Part of the road on Laingholm Drive, West Auckland, has collapsed.

A footpath has collapsed and the road is cracked apart after a water main burst near West Auckland’s Titirangi.

A section of Laingholm Drive is currently blocked off to traffic after a slip occurred and large cracks were left in the surface of the road.

Laingholm local Caroline Masters said the slip happened at the back of her family’s property over the weekend after a water main burst.

“At the moment we’ve seen Watercare and Auckland Transport around trying to figure out who should take responsibility.”

Masters said the cracks in the road were “huge” and she had been told by contractors it could take up to six months to fix.

“The whole road has just collapsed. Weirdly, I haven’t seen anything put up online about the road being closed yet.”

Masters said there was no access for cars on the road and it would affect people who lived on the road.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A slip has closed part of Laingholm Drive in West Auckland.

“For us, it’s not that big a deal – it’s just a 10-minute detour. Hopefully they figure out who should take ownership of it soon and then fix it.”

Watercare, Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi have been approached for comment.