Gunman opened fire on driver dropping off child at Taupiri School, Waikato District mayor says

Police believe the person who shot at a car near north Waikato's Taupiri School knew the person in the vehicle, West Waikato Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said.

A Waikato man has been shot at after dropping a child at school

Six or seven shots rang out in Taupiri at 9.30am, a witness says

Police say the shooting is unrelated to gang tensions in Auckland

The gunman remains on the run

Police are hunting for a gunman after shots were fired at a man’s car when he dropped a child to school.

Six or seven gunshots rang out near Taupiri School in the north Waikato on Tuesday morning in full view of the public, according to a witness.

A person went to hospital with moderate injuries, and police have put a specialist team on the investigation – which will also encompass an incident in the area on Monday – but they believe it is an isolated incident.

Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson said he got a heads-up about the incident from police around 12.30pm.

READ MORE:

* Napier schools temporarily locked down after armed police respond to incident

* Illegitimate call sparks AOS callout in Gore

* Two people in custody after incident which saw West Auckland school locked down



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Armed police guard the scene in Taupiri, near Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd.

His understanding is that whilst a man was dropping off his child near Taupiri School another man fired shots at the car.

"The guy in the car after being fired at sped off and went straight the Ngāruawāhia Police station and reported the incident and sought medical attention.

“Apparently he wasn't directly hit by the shots, but he had abrasions that they imagine came from the shattering of the glass."

He said the man is still on the run and it's not gang-related "in any way or form".

A Taupiri resident, who doesn’t want to be named, said she heard about six or seven shots at 9.30am.

“I knew instantly they were gunshots as it was bang, bang, bang ... it wasn’t like a backfire or fireworks it was definitely gunshots.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff There will be an increased police presence while the incident is investigated, police said.

She said police took a little while to arrive, but when they did they had guns.

"I saw a person going into the dairy and a police officer started running towards them with a gun telling them to get back in their car and to leave. So I went straight back inside."

Sanson said: "Anybody taking actions into their own hands by discharging a firearm outside a school is just not acceptable.

"We've got the OK corral happening up in Auckland at the moment and the last thing we need to do is have that sort of behaviour down in the Waikato as well.

"I'm pretty fearful for the public. Especially just after the man had dropped off his child. I can't think of anything worse."

Mark Taylor/Stuff Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said it was an isolated incident between people believed to know each other.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said a firearm was discharged at a person in a vehicle on Greenlane Rd.

There were multiple shots but he would not confirm how many.

One person received moderate injuries and went to Waikato Hospital, but had been discharged by 5pm.

Loughrin would not provide details of the injuries, and said it was unknown if the victim was on the street or in the vehicle.

Police believe the people are known to each other and that it was an isolated incident, not related to ongoing gang tensions.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A specialist group of police staff is investigating the Taupiri gunfire on Tuesday, and an incident in the area on Monday will be part of the wider investigation.

The man fired the shots from the street and in view of members of the public, he said.

The armed offenders squad supported frontline staff on Tuesday morning with “the execution of a search warrant in connection with the incident at an address nearby to the scene”.

A specialist group of police staff was investigating, and an incident that happened on Monday is part of the wider investigation.

The school was put into lockdown as a precaution but there was no immediate risk to the children, Loughrin said.

Police are appealing to the public for information from people who may have witnessed the incident or have information about what happened.

STUFF Armed police have cordoned off roads in Taupiri after what they've called a "serious incident" that left one person injured.

At the scene

One police car, with an armed officer, was still blocking the intersection at the scene early afternoon, while marked and unmarked police vehicles were parked further up the street in the cordon.

Uniformed officers were wandering back and forth across the street and looking at properties

A man who lives on Te Putu St had been trying to get through the cordon to get some farming equipment.

He has lived in Taupiri for 4 years and said it was normally pretty quiet.

Gang members lived nearby, but there had not been conflict before.

The man said the police had blocked off the road on Monday for a few hours too, but couldn’t remember when.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The gunshots were fired during the morning drop-off period, and there was still a police presence as children left at the end of the school day.

Ramari Skipper rushed to the cordon, worried about her 5-year-old and 10-year-old children.

She said another mother told her there had been a shooting at the school, so she rushed in from Huntly.

However, she was not able to get through and officers would not give her any information.

“I just hope everyone is OK”

Her family moved here just before Christmas, and she said it was normally quiet.

Anyone with information that could assist police with enquiries is asked to contact police on 105 and quote P050906999.

Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.