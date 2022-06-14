Person injured in serious Waikato incident, armed police block road

Armed police have cordoned off roads in Taupiri after what they've called a "serious incident" that left one person injured.

The incident took place in Taupiri, between Ngāruawāhia and Huntly, about 9.30am on Tuesday – and police will speak to media about it in the early afternoon.

“One person was injured in the vicinity of Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd at around 9.30am. A nearby school was placed in lockdown as a precaution,” a police statement said.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Armed police guard the scene in Taupiri, near Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd.

One police car, with an armed officer, was blocking the intersection at the scene, while marked and unmarked police vehicles were parked further up the street in the cordon.

Uniformed officers were wandering back and forth across the street and looking and properties

Armed police have blocked off Te Putu Rd, and a man who lives there had been trying to get through to get some farming equipment.

He has lived in Taupiri for 4 years and said it was normally pretty quiet.

Gang members lived nearby, but there had not been conflict before.

The man said the police had blocked off the road on Monday for a few hours too, but couldn’t remember when.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff There will be an increased police presence while the incident is investigated, police said.

Ramari Skipper rushed to the cordon, worried about her 5-year-old and 10-year-old sons.

She said another mother told her there had been a shooting at the school, so she rushed in from Huntly.

However, she was not able to get through and officers would not give her any information.

“I just hope everyone is ok”

Her family moved here just before Christmas, and she said it was normally quiet.

Anyone with information that could assist police with enquiries is asked to contact police on 105 and quote P050906999.

Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.