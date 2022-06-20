William Burr, who ordered a teen intruder's finger be chopped off, says he handled the situation 'perfect'

Father and son, William (Bill) Bruce Burr and Shaun Bruce Burr were found not guilty of beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder who'd repeatedly stolen cars from William Burr's Piopio home.

Bill Burr is a North Island farmer who beat serious charges involving the severing of a young intruder’s finger. To many on social media, he’s a villain, but in his rural community he’s greeted with smiles and congratulations. Tony Wall reports.

William Bruce Burr – Bill to his mates – is all smiles as he gets out of his car on the shingle road that leads to his farm house near Piopio.

It’s a well known property in this corner of south Waikato because of the tattered American flag and Donald Trump signs that have flown from a pole by the main road for many years.

Burr is chuffed because he’s just discovered a home security system in his letterbox that someone sent, unsolicited, after reading about his court case.

Hundreds of people around the country have reached out in support, or to say “well done”, he says, although he doesn’t put much stock in security systems. “It doesn’t make any difference.”

Burr was the victim of a home invasion on the night of October 1, 2020, when a 17-year-old youth broke into his home, with his girlfriend, intent on getting the keys to Burr’s Holden car.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Bill Burr during his trial at the High Court in Hamilton.

They entered Burr’s bedroom and woke him up, hitting him over the head with a wine bottle. Burr managed to get hold of his shotgun.

He then became the alleged offender – charged by police with multiple counts each carrying up to 14 years’ imprisonment – for what he and his son, Shaun Burr, did to the intruders.

After holding the pair at gunpoint and badly beating the male, Burr ordered his son – who’d come to the house after his dad phoned him – to cut off the 17-year-old’s pinky finger, which Shaun did by hammering a butter knife with a piece of wood.

Burr says it was self-defence – the youth refused to let go of a knife he was clutching and admitted in court he wanted to stab them.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Shaun Burr outside court after being found not guilty.

The Crown argued that it was a pure case of retribution – an attending paramedic told the court Burr was taking photos of the boy on the floor, said “that will teach you”, and told him everyone would know he was a thief because of his missing finger.

Following a trial in May, the father and son emerged triumphant from the High Court at Hamilton, found not guilty on all charges, prompting a night of boozy celebrations in Hamilton and Piopio.

The verdict was met with outrage in parts, where some saw it as a case of a white, privileged farmer getting away with wounding and mutilating a brown youth (the intruder is Māori).

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The flag and sign on a post at Bill Burr's property have seen better days.

“I’ve had that thrown at me, white privilege and all that, the race card,” says Burr, speaking for the first time since the verdict. “But it’s nonsense. My grandsons [are Māori].”

He denies a claim made in court by an ambulance officer that he told them they were “too PC” and were “dealing with black people”.

Burr is 66 and owns or co-owns millions of dollars’ worth of farm properties, but he doesn’t flash his wealth, living in a run-down weatherboard home (he’s moved to one of his other farm houses since the invasion).

On this day, he’s wearing a blazer, sneakers and a pair of slacks held up with a belt made from a shoelace.

At a café in Te Kuiti, he orders a flat white and is greeted warmly by a group of senior women.

Lost among all the headlines about the finger-chopping is that Burr knew the male intruder well – he had stolen his car three times previously, including just a week before the last invasion.

Not only that, Burr says, but he’d tried to help him, offering him a job on his farm and a place to live after one of the previous break-ins.

“My idea was to give him a job and for him to go to rugby with Shaun ... and work it off, run around.”

A relative of the youth previously told Stuff that he had the mental age of a 10-year-old, had ADHD and was medicated for most of his childhood.

Describing the not guilty verdicts as an “injustice”, she said while breaking into the house was wrong, and there should have been consequences, the teen did not deserve the “horrific” violence that followed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bill Burr hugs a supporter after being found not guilty.

Burr is unrepentant. Yes, the boy is “simple”, he says, but he is also large and dangerous. Testifying in court, he described the youth as “animalistic” that night.

Does he feel any sympathy for him?

“He’s still [his mother’s] kid. He just went off the rails. If you have a dog, and you don’t train it and no discipline – they need education and discipline.

“He doesn’t need namby-pamby help, you know, women hanging around [saying] ‘oh he’s a good boy’ – he needs army discipline.”

And he says the system failed the boy because he never learned there had to be consequences for his actions.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The house where Bill Burr was living when intruders broke in.

Burr rejects the argument that the finger-chopping was over the top, that he had the situation under control by then. The teen kept trying to get up, he says, and would have stabbed him.

He reveals that he actually told his son to “cut his hand off”.

His lawyer, Philip Morgan, QC, told the jury that Burr had taken the “softer option” by not shooting the intruder, and was being “persecuted” for that.

Burr: “People say I should have shot him. The thing is though, taking a life, I wouldn’t do that. You can’t take a life. But if we’d let him get up, we would have had to.”

He says “adrenalin” kicked in that night. “I’ve never been so strong in my life.”

His Fitbit showed his heart rate that night was at 52 as he was sleeping.

“It went up to about 80 and then 120 when I was hit on the head – then eight minutes of hard cardio. The heart was really pumping.”

Burr’s scathing of the way police and ambulance staff handled the incident, treating him as the offender and the intruders as victims.

A Mongrel Mob member who turned up and spoke to the intruder as he was taken away on a stretcher was left alone, he says. “Why didn’t they arrest him?”

Burr believes Police Commissioner Andrew Coster should follow his Minister, Poto Williams, out the door.

Rural people are vulnerable, he says, and have been let down by politicians on the left and right.

He’s still a Trump man, and believes he will stand at the 2024 US election, although “he’s getting a bit old”.

Although the home invasion plays on his mind a bit – “I take it to bed with me” – Burr says he’s not traumatised by it. “You could be in Ukraine, you could have cancer. Life’s good.”

He claims to have never doubted the jury would find in his favour. He’d followed other self-defence cases, including that of Orren Scott Williams, acquitted of a murder charge after shooting dead a man who’d come to his home near Kawhia to steal cannabis.

“When I was arrested, I told the senior sergeant, ‘you’re gonna lose this one’. The law is about intent. I intend to go to bed and get up in the morning. He [the intruder] intended to come down and do us harm.”

The case cost him a lot of money – well over $150,000. He agrees that could be seen as a case of white privilege – it’s unlikely a poor Māori offender could afford a QC.

In hindsight, would he have handled things differently that night?

“No. Wouldn’t have done anything different. Perfect.”