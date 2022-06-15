Prime minister's Christchurch visit met by anti-Three Waters, vaccine protesters

About 50 protesters, led by Derek Tait, right, are outside the new Te Aratai College in Linwood, Christchurch, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits.

About 70 people with “itches” about the Covid-19 vaccine and Three Waters reforms are protesting outside a Christchurch school as the prime minister attends its official opening.

Jacinda Ardern is in Christchurch on Tuesday to attend the official opening of the newly rebuilt Te Aratai College (Linwood College).

Just before 10am, about 70 protesters were outside the Aldwins Rd school.

Protest leader Derek Tait, a Destiny Church pastor, said the Three Waters reform and Covid-19 vaccine were the main “itches” they wanted to address with the prime minister.

Tait said the group had a right to protest, particularly at an unveiling where appropriation of Māori culture would be happening through a karakia.

“It’s hypocritical, we have no say.”

A passerby was heard telling the protesters “you’re at a school, go somewhere else”.

They said they agreed with the group’s right to protest, but felt the crowd chose the wrong place and had no clear message for why they were protesting.

“This isn’t right.”

Tait is a prominent member of the Destiny Church and has been its leader in the South Island since 2008. The church claims to be the largest Māori and Pacific Island church in the world and derives most of its income from tithes.

Tait has been active in the Freedoms and Rights Coalition group formed by the Destiny Church to protest Government measures to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.