Murder-suicide couple 'victims of mental health stigma', coroner finds

Stigma around poor mental health and a man's reluctance to speak with others about his struggles were factors in the murder-suicide of a Hawke’s Bay couple who’d been married nearly 50 years, a coroner has found.

Kevin Maulder, 68, shot dead his wife Patricia Maulder, 66, in her bed at the couple’s Waipukurau home, then shot dead the couple’s dog before taking his own life on the morning of January 14, 2017.

The circumstances that led to the tragic deaths are outlined in a finding released by coroner Heidi Wrigley on Wednesday and have prompted her to comment on the ongoing need to address the “damaging effect of stigma and negative attitudes surrounding poor mental health”.

It paints a picture of Kevin Maulder as a reserved, quiet, stoic man, prone to stress and worry, who tended to keep his feelings to himself.

The couple were married in November 1969. Their relationship was not perfect. Both were prone to drink too much in the early years of their marriage.

But the marriage evolved into one the coroner described as a “loving relationship”, and they spent the last 30 years of their lives on a lifestyle block on Porangahau​ Road, just outside Waipukurau.

Patricia was retired and spent much of her time working on their garden. Kevin was working at Johnson Electrical in Waipukurau, where he had worked since the age of 17, apart from a three-year stint in which the couple ran a fish and chip shop.

Police found the couple’s bodies after fielding a call from the Maulder’s only child, Justin, and his wife Kerrin. Kerrin had woken to find a text message from Kevin, sent at 7.22am, saying “Tell j I’m so sorry I couldn’t take theshit inmy head anymore. We are both gone. There is 33000 in rabo bank” [sic].

The coroner noted Patricia suffered from chronic anxiety and became easily stressed.

She relied on Kevin to carry out household management tasks such as bill payments, banking and using the internet. Kerrin believed that Kevin would have thought Patricia would not be able to cope without him.

In late 2016, Kevin had what his family referred to as a “breakdown”.

He had been planning on downsizing from the couple’s lifestyle block, which was becoming too much for them to manage. It had become overgrown and some stock had died.

But he was unable to find another suitable property. Then, an appraisal on their lifestyle block came in at a lower price than he expected. His sister recalls Kevin saying he was “freaking out” about finding a new home.

Compounding Kevin’s issues was the fact he was about to reduce to a four-day working week, and he was worried about the impact this would have on finances.

In November 2016, Kevin saw his GP and reported increased anxiety, low mood, disturbed sleep, and worry. He denied any plans to take his life. His GP diagnosed him as having a “degree of depression” and prescribed an anti-depressant, escitalopram.

His GP took him off the medication two days later after he reported increased agitation and restlessness.

The GP checked on him over the following days. Kevin said he was improving and by November 21, told the doctor he was “nearly 100 percent”.

The coroner said no criticism could be made of Kevin’s GP, who attended to Kevin in a “diligent and attentive manner” and who said Kevin presented as a calm and coherent and without anxiety.

Wrigley said Kevin’s self-reported improvement in mental health “cannot be taken at face value”, and noted that Justin said his father did not like to burden others and was prone to “bottling things up”. Kevin’s sister said she sensed he felt like a failure for being on medication, something she attributed to “the stoic attitude of that generation”, and said he was worried about the “stigma surrounding mental health”.

On Friday, January 13, 2017 Kevin took the couple’s caravan to a local garage to get a warrant of fitness as the following month they were going to have a two-week holiday at Pourerere​, on the coast east of Waipukurau.

The caravan failed its warrant of fitness. A friend of Kevin’s recalled seeing him “a bit down... lost, like he didn’t know what to do”.

Patricia would frequently text message Kerrin. Her last text was sent at 9.22pm on January 13. The coroner said the messages were forward-thinking in nature and there was nothing to suggest she had any knowledge that she or Kevin would die shortly.

Sometime between then and the next morning Kevin killed them both.

Wrigley said Kevin had become overwhelmed in late 2016 by the impending changes in his life. She said his GP acted responsively and diligently, but “regrettably, it is apparent that Kevin did not get the long-term treatment he needed”.

She said the caravan failing its warrant was the “final straw” and his mentally unwell state proved to be overwhelming. This was evidenced in the final text message he sent Kerrin.

The coroner also found that Kevin believed Patricia would be unwilling or unable to live without him, and he had decided that she must die with him.

Wrigley did not believe Kevin shared his plan with Patricia.

She noted that Kevin had a firearms licence and that he was vetted by police in early 2016, in which no red flags were raised.

She said it was only with the benefit of hindsight that Kevin’s suicidality was apparent, and there was no evidence that anyone appreciated he may take his life or Patricia’s when he did.

“The deaths of Patricia and Kevin are a tragedy, which is, at least partially, attributable to Kevin’s poor mental health... Both Patricia and Kevin may be regarded as victims of stigma surrounding poor mental health and Kevin’s associated reluctance to speak with others about his mental health struggles,” the coroner said.

The Maulder family declined to comment.

Wrigley’s findings recounted the couple’s life together and circumstances leading to their deaths, and made comment on “the damaging effect of stigma and negative attitudes surrounding poor mental health and help-seeking behaviour, and (associated) reluctance to engage in interpersonal discussions about poor mental health”.

‘Still some way to go’

The coroner said there was an ongoing need to address these factors and acknowledged this need was being addressed through various organisations and strategies. She cited the examples of Movember, Like Minds Like Mine, the work done by the Mental Health Foundation, Farm Strong and Head First.

Such work, “which may prevent suicides and deaths like Mr and Mrs Maulder’s, requires funding and specialist oversight commensurate with New Zealand’s unacceptably high rate of suicide,” she said.

“If made public, these comments, when considered in the context of Mr and Mrs Maulder’s deaths, may assist in supporting work to promote and facilitate interpersonal communication about mental health that helps prevent suicide and combat stigma which forms a barrier to suicide prevention,” Wrigley said.

She invited comment from various organisations.

The Ministry of Health’s acting deputy director-general, mental health and addiction, Philip Grady noted – as the coroner did – the establishment of the Suicide Prevention Office in 2019.

This was one of the recommendations in the Government’s He Ara Oranga report, which followed the mental health and addiction inquiry which specifically focused on addressing the unacceptably high rates of suicide in New Zealand.

“Further to your findings I would like to acknowledge the investment the Government has made to primary care. In response to He Ara Oranga, Budget 2019 invested $455 million over four years to expand primary mental health and addiction services, to ensure that people can access free and immediate supports and services when and where they need it,” Grady said.

Principal advisor for mental health and addictions for Interim Health New Zealand, Phillipa Gaines, said there was “still some way to go” to improve public attitudes and reduce experiences of discrimination. The recently refreshed Like Minds programme aimed to address the lingering prejudice and discrimination associated with mental distress and/or addiction.

Chief executive of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Karen Orsborn​ said her office was “supportive of your comments about the importance of destigmatising mental distress and encouraging help seeking behaviour”.

“Aotearoa’s persistently high suicide rates are of significant concern, and require commitment and action from the health agencies you refer to and from across Government,” she said.

