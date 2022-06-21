Taxpayers have spent over $1m on Harbour Bridge cycleway since the project was axed

Opposition Transport spokesman Simeon Brown says the government is spending millions on "pet projects" that don't deliver.

Over a million dollars has been spent on the canned $785m cycle and walking bridge across Auckland harbour, since the project was axed eight months ago.

Despite being cancelled in October last year, costs in 2022 have come in at $1,023,563.

The sum was revealed to National MP Simeon Brown – who submitted written questions to Transport Minister Michael Wood about spending on the project since its launch.

The broken down costs include salaries ($115,353), “alliance fees” ($662,827) and technical specialist fees ($163,651).

In addition, Wood also confirmed the Government’s plan to have the project’s abandoned office spaces filled with Waka Kotahi (NZTA) employees working on the Penlink project, had fallen through.

The project was cancelled in October last year, expenditure in 2022 has since totalled $1,023,563, made up of a series of costs including council and legal fees, salaries and iwi integration.

Instead, the high-end waterfront commercial office – valued at $600,000 – will remain empty until Waka Kotahi can find a new tenant to pay the lease, Wood said.

Brown said taxpayers would be angry to hear their money had been spent on an already-cancelled project.

He also said there are plenty of places Waka Kotahi staff could be placed without it necessarily being a waterfront office. He described the spending as “out of control”.

“The reality is [Waka Kotahi] shouldn’t have been hiring some of the most expensive real estate in the country in the first place,” he said.

“They should be working urgently to find new tenants to reduce some of those ongoing expenses.”

Brown said the taxpayer was being ripped off by Government, he believes most would be angry to learn their money is being spent on an already-cancelled project.

The cycle and walking bridge had drawn criticism from a number of groups, including cycling advocates, many of whom considered the project overkill to providing cycle and walking links across the harbour.

A total of $685 million had been earmarked for the bridge itself, with an additional $100m for cycling connections on both the North Shore and city sides.

Brown said in April the office space was an “absolute waste of money” and demonstrated the Government's blasé attitude when it came to spending.

When asked about the continued use of public funds for an abandoned office space, Minister Wood’s office issued a statement to Stuff.

“The office space at Pier 21 was leased by Waka Kotahi prior to the October 2021 announcement that the project would no longer be going ahead,” a spokesperson said.

“Waka Kotahi is seeking alternative uses for the space during the committed lease period.”

Wood did not directly address questions about the $1m spend on the bridge project since it was cancelled.