East Auckland 'shocked' after stabbing and drowning over the weekend

There were two serious incidents in Howick over the weekend. (File photo)

An east Auckland community is shocked and rallying together, after the “typically-quiet” suburb of Howick was rocked by two serious incidents over the weekend.

A person was rushed to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries on Saturday after being stabbed in Howick Village – one person was arrested and is due to appear at Manukau District Court on Monday.

Later that evening, a boat with three occupants overturned in Bucklands Beach – ten minutes drive from Howick. Two people swam to shore, but the third person went missing.

Family and friends gathered at nearby Musik Point, hoping for good news that never came, as a body washed ashore on Sunday evening which police believe was the one person unaccounted for.

It’s a weekend that has left a caring community saddened according to local MP, Simeon Brown.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff It’s been a weekend that has left a caring community saddened according to local MP, Simeon Brown.

“They were shocking incidents. I know the community has been rallying together and supporting the people at Musik Point with food and shelter, but it’s a tragic incident,” he said.

“We’re not quite sure what the cause of the boat’s capsizing was, but for the family the priority is making sure they have the right support wrapped around them.”

Brown noted the two incidents were different in nature, the stabbing an act which reflected the sharp spike in crime that had been escalating in east Auckland over recent months.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff A boat with three occupants overturned in Bucklands Beach on Saturday evening. Two people swam to shore, but the third person drowned.

He said these were challenging times for the community.

“These are tragic events and in terms of the drowning, hopefully it will be investigated and serve as a reminder to everyone who uses the water how careful they have to be, how things can go wrong.”

Saturday’s incident in Howick is fifteen years on from the 2007 stabbing of Daryl Graydon, 24, who was attacked while walking along Ridge Rd with his friend Campbell Sussex.

Three knives were abandoned in the area after the incident, two 20-year-old men were charged with his murder.

John Spiller, who’s served in local politics for two decades and grown up in Howick, said the suburb had always been considered “dormant” but that times were changing.

“There's been ramraids and break-ins locally, which is certainly concerning and there's definitely an escalation of violence.”

On the drowning, Spiller mentioned the boating challenges the Tamaki estuary can present – with strong currents and a reef on the northern end of the Bucklands Beach peninsula.

The Howick Sea Rescue was formed in the 1950s after a drowning at a nearby local beach,and five years ago a man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a “suspected drowning” at Bucklands Beach.

Spiller remembered seeing yachts run aground there during his boating days a few years ago.

“I feel very sad of course that these things have happened, it makes you aware of the need to take care of your personal safety and be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

“But I suppose that goes for everyone these days.”