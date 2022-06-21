Farmer's broccoli kayak caper comes a cropper

Tony Cato did his best to save his harvest yet none of it made it to market.

A flooded broccoli plantation that became one Pirongia farmer’s most puzzling harvest yet has drawn concerns from industry groups about the public health risk posed if it were to be sold.

The concerns also centred around whether the broccoli would meet industry standards since it had been underwater for some time.

But the farmer, Tony Cato from Pirongia Mountain Vegetables, is confident he has done the right thing.

Cato opted to ditch the harvest altogether after he too became worried about the condition of the broccoli.

1 NEWS Some Kiwis say they're thinking more carefully about the amount of food they're wasting amid high prices.

READ MORE:

* A broccoli harvest this Waikato farmer will never forget

* East Coast floods close to 'nail in the coffin' for hurting horticulture sector

* Flood proofing creating more resilient irrigation systems



It would instead become compost for the next harvest.

“We only supply to farmer’s markets ... we are able to communicate with our customers about every aspect of what we do and when it comes to this broccoli that was submerged, in the end, we actually took it back to our facility and had a look at it ... I decided not to go ahead and sell it,” Cato said.

“Due to the fact that it had gone underwater, even though the water was crystal clear ... you just never know.”

One of the industry groups concerned about the condition of the broccoli was Horticulture New Zealand.

They said the submerged harvest would be a public health risk due to pathogens present in the flood water which could contaminate the crop.

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times Tony Cato did his best to save his crop yet it wasn’t to be.

Produce which had been submerged would not meet industry GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) standards as well, they said.

“News of a vegetable grower harvesting broccoli that has been under metres of flood water is of concern to Horticulture New Zealand,” Horticulture New Zealand said in a statement.

“This action poses public health risks because of the pathogens that the flood water may contain. Supermarkets require growers supplying vegetables and fruit for human consumption to be Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) registered.

“Produce that has been under floodwater would not meet GAP standards so could not be sold in supermarkets.”

At the time of the flooding, Cato had to think out of the box and used his neighbour’s kayak to assess the situation.

He said it was not uncommon to get weather such as heavy rain, but there hadn’t been a flood like June 14 for six-odd years.

When his crops did get flooded, he said it was an inconvenience practically and financially.

“We are currently harvesting, so it was probably the worst time for that to happen.

“People don’t understand how hard it is and what conditions you have to grow stuff under ... we ended up losing a lot of money, that’s just part of it, too.”

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) were initially informed about the submerged broccoli crop and referred it on to Waipā District Council to follow up as the most appropriate authority.

In a statement, Vince Arbuckle, deputy director general of NZ Food Safety said on liaising with council they had been informed the broccoli were not sold.

“Our understanding is that the operator took the right action, and due to the food safety risk decided not to sell the broccoli,” he said.