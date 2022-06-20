Serious crash on SH6 near Kaituna, Marlborough

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Kaituna, Marlborough. (File photo)

Two vehicles have collided on State Highway 6 between Lamberts and Camerons roads in Marlborough.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a serious two-vehicle crash on SH6, Kaituna, at 1.40pm.

The number of people involved has not yet been confirmed, but initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 40-tonne truck carrying wine.

Traffic management was in place in the area.

The crash happened a day after another crash between a van and a refrigerated goods truck killed seven people from one family on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Picton on Sunday at 7.30am.

