In Pictures: Aotearoa comes together for Matariki

A crowd of 200 people gathered in New Plymouth to capture a glimpse of Matariki.

Matariki refers to the star cluster also known as Pleiades, which disappears from view at the beginning of the cold months.

When the stars reappear in the pre-dawn sky in the middle of winter, it signals the Māori New Year.

The holiday is a time for gathering with friends and whānau to reflect on the year that has been, making the most of the present, and looking forward to the year ahead.

Here are some of the images of how Aotearoa came together to mark the first Matariki public holiday.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Victory in Nelson has celebrated Matariki for 14 years, but this year’s celebration was particularly meaningful.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff It was an extra special Matariki in Hamilton for Tarsh London and daughter Pleiades, named after the Greek name for the star constellation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The first ever Matariki public holiday ceremony was held at Te Papa, with a large screen set up outside.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff There were outdoor large TV screens for the public to view the celebrations and ceremony at Te Papa in Wellington.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A lighting display around Cathedral Square in Christchurch to mark the first Matariki public holiday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Matariki sunrise over Wellington.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Tīrama Mai Light Festival brightens up Cathedral Square in Christchurch.