In Pictures: Aotearoa comes together for Matariki

Matariki refers to the star cluster also known as Pleiades, which disappears from view at the beginning of the cold months.
When the stars reappear in the pre-dawn sky in the middle of winter, it signals the Māori New Year.
The holiday is a time for gathering with friends and whānau to reflect on the year that has been, making the most of the present, and looking forward to the year ahead.
Here are some of the images of how Aotearoa came together to mark the first Matariki public holiday.
'These moments in time are the essence of our nationhood,' Sir Pou Temara said during an event marking Matariki at Te Papa in Wellington.