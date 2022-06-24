In Pictures: Aotearoa comes together for Matariki

13:03, Jun 24 2022
A crowd of 200 people gathered in New Plymouth to capture a glimpse of Matariki.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Matariki refers to the star cluster also known as Pleiades, which disappears from view at the beginning of the cold months.

When the stars reappear in the pre-dawn sky in the middle of winter, it signals the Māori New Year.

The holiday is a time for gathering with friends and whānau to reflect on the year that has been, making the most of the present, and looking forward to the year ahead.

Here are some of the images of how Aotearoa came together to mark the first Matariki public holiday.

Victory in Nelson has celebrated Matariki for 14 years, but this year’s celebration was particularly meaningful.
Andy MacDonald/Stuff
It was an extra special Matariki in Hamilton for Tarsh London and daughter Pleiades, named after the Greek name for the star constellation.
MARK TAYLOR/Stuff
The first ever Matariki public holiday ceremony was held at Te Papa, with a large screen set up outside.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
There were outdoor large TV screens for the public to view the celebrations and ceremony at Te Papa in Wellington.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
A lighting display around Cathedral Square in Christchurch to mark the first Matariki public holiday.
Peter Meecham/Stuff
The Matariki sunrise over Wellington.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
The Tīrama Mai Light Festival brightens up Cathedral Square in Christchurch.
Peter Meecham/Stuff
'These moments in time are the essence of our nationhood,' Sir Pou Temara said during an event marking Matariki at Te Papa in Wellington.