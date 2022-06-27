'I am amazed': Sick Blenheim teen Zoe speechless as her jetski dream granted

15-year-old Blenheim girl with critical illness receives a jetski after making a wish for it.

Zoe Osgood was left speechless when she ventured out of the house on Friday morning.

The 15-year-old Blenheim teen, who has spent long stretches of time in and out of hospital battling bone cancer, burst into tears when she saw a brand new jetski parked in her driveway.

The jetski was something Zoe wished for through the Make-A-Wish Foundation in March.

But she didn’t expect her wish would be granted.

READ MORE:

* Family shocked to hear their daughter had cancer after thinking it was a sports injury

* Canine companion to help man crippled by punch to the head

* Shortland Street: NZ reacts to episode dealing with rape and sexual assault



Morgane Solignac/Stuff Basically growing up on her grandparents’ boat, Zoe Osgood said water was her safe place.

The foundation helps fulfil wishes of children and teens between 2½ and 18 living with a critical illness.

“I am amazed,” Zoe said of her new machine on Friday. “I woke up about an hour ago, so I am still processing everything.”

Zoe was diagnosed with bone cancer two years ago when she was 13.

The Osgoods spent almost a year, from July 2020 to April 2021, in Christchurch so Zoe could undergo treatment.

Since then, the cancer has come back three times and Zoe has had surgeries in her lungs with each relapse.

“She has had a rough journey,” Zoe’s mum Michelle said. “Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong. She has had over 20 surgical procedures.

“She had to have three knee replacements in one year, which is unheard of.

“I know she’s my daughter, but she’s amazing,” Michelle said.

When Zoe’s treatment stopped, it was time for her to make her wish.

“Her original wish was that she wanted to spend the night on the Great Barrier Reef, but she’s unable to travel,” Michelle said.

“So her next wish was a jetski, and when she said that, I laughed. I was like, they will never do that. That it is too much.”

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Zoe’s parents Michelle and Phill were “stunned” to see their daughter’s wish granted.

The jetski arrived at Zoe’s doorstep from Auckland on Friday, the first Mataraki public holiday.

“I am absolutely stunned. It is so cool. Hopefully she is going to use it heaps and heaps,” Zoe’s dad Phill said.

It also came with a wetsuit offered by Blenheim Dive Centre, where the Osgoods are regular customers.

“My husband dives, my son spearfishes. We’ve all got masks and snorkels, we spend a lot of time in the sea.

“And before she got sick, Zoe played underwater hockey,” Michelle said.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim Dive Centre owner, Make-A-Wish volunteers and transporters all worked together to make Zoe’s wish came true.

Thinking she had a sports injury in 2020, Zoe had physiotherapy for four months, and then fell off her bike a couple of times. She went to the after-hours doctor, who suggested she have an MRI and see an orthopaedic surgeon.

Zoe was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer in July 2020 and will have her next scan in the first week of August.

“There are no words for what this jetski is going to do for her self-esteem, for her will to live,” Michelle said.

“I just can’t express the words, the gratitude we have to our community, it’s unbelievable.

“People have just been all around us. We have always felt that we have a whole town behind us for two years. It’s amazingly overwhelming,” Michelle said.

Zoe was already planning to try her new jetski.

“My grandparents have a boat, and I’ve basically grown up on it. I love being on the water. It’s my safe place.”