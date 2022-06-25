One dead after crash near Waiuku, car found submerged in water

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the death.

A person is dead after a crash caused a car to be submerged in water north of Auckland’s Waiuku, police have confirmed.

The death brings Auckland and Northland’s Matariki weekend road toll to three, after two died in separate crashes in Northland on Thursday night.

Police were alerted to the car near the intersection of Awhitu Road and Mayhead Road in Karioitahi.

Emergency services found a woman deceased inside.

Google Maps The fatal crash happened near the intersection of Awhitu Road and Mayhead Road in Karioitahi.

The spokesperson said Fire and Emergency were also in attendance and diversions would be in place.

St John said they were stood down prior to arrival.