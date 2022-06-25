Patient involved in fiery crash transferred to Middlemore Hospital

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a power pole on State Highway 2 early Friday morning.

One of the people involved in a fiery crash near Wellington in the early hours of Friday morning has been transferred to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

The patient was one of three occupants in a car that burst into flames after hitting a power pole on State Highway 2 between Ngāūranga and Petone about 4.15am. The crash and resulting blaze closed both northbound lanes of the highway.

The two other patients have been move to a ward at Hutt Hospital.

Power lines were brought down in the incident, but power was restored by the afternoon.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Police Serious Crash Unit.