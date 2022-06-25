Jacinda Ardern shows off Neve's ladybug birthday cake with 'Sharpie on lollipops' eyes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared her cake decorating skills for the fourth birthday of her and Clarke Gayford’s daughter Neve.

Ardern said it was her turn to make the ladybug cake or what she called the “stress bomb”

“Neve requested a Ladybug, and after several disasters underneath A LOT of icing, this was the result,” she shared on social media on Saturday.

“All edible aside from the eyes (I resorted to sharpie on lollipops 😳) Happy Birthday Neve Te Aroha!”

Ardern and Gayford have previously shared their birthday creations for their daughter.

Neve’s birthday was on June 21.