Tongan fans turn out in force for record-breaking league tests in Auckland

A sold out Mt Smart Stadium has an electric atmosphere before kickoff in the men's league test.

Tongan league fans took to the streets of Auckland on Saturday in an electrifying show of support for their teams as they took on the Kiwis.

It was the first international league fixture held in New Zealand since November 2020, and fans lapped it up.

Streets in south Auckland suburbs were bedecked with Tongan flags and colours, and Mt Smart Stadium was awash with red as the teams played to a sell-out crowd.

“It’s awesome, especially with everything that’s happened lately, it’s really cool to have [the Tongan community] back in force,” said one fan.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tongan rugby league fans in Ōtāhuhu gear up for Saturday’s clash between Tonga and New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis to play Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium a week before Warriors homecoming

* Mad Butcher: Rugby league wins as Tonga pays the price for error ridden first half

* Oscar Kightley: Why it's fine to wear red for Tonga



Kiwi fans were outnumbered as the Tongan community rallied around their teams, as they have done since 2017’s Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis.

Despite the Kiwi Ferns running away with a 50-12 win over Tonga Women, the atmosphere in the Tongan camp didn’t die down heading into the men’s match.

Roars erupted among the crowd as the Kiwi men performed the haka, led by North Queensland Cowboys fullback Peta Hiku, and Mate Ma’a performed the Sipi Tau, led by South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Siliva Havili.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Kiwi fans were outnumbered as the Tongan community rallied around their teams.

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) confirmed on Friday that the occasion marking the return of international league to New Zealand for the first time in nearly two years would be sold out.

The women’s test between the Kiwi Ferns and Tonga and the men’s clash between the Kiwis and Mate Ma’a Tonga attracted more than 26,000 fans to Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, eclipsing the previous crowd world record of 18,000 for a women’s league international test.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Kiwis perform the haka ahead of the Men's International test Match at Mt Smart Stadium.

The last international league fixture in New Zealand was a women's match when the Kiwi Ferns beat Fetu Samoa 28-8 in Auckland in November 2020.

New Zealand’s men beat Tonga 34-14 in their last meeting, at Mt Smart in 2019. On Saturday, the Kiwis edged out Tonga 26-6.

“This is a historic occasion for rugby league,” NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said in a statement.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The women’s test between New Zealand and Tonga attracted more than 26,000 fans.

“To celebrate the return of international rugby league to Aotearoa with a sell-out crowd is something special.”

Tongans have packed out stadiums with oceans of red since Mate Ma’a’s run to the semifinals of the 2017 World Cup, which included their first win over the Kiwis in Hamilton in the pool stages.

The sellout was confirmed a day after the Warriors announced that their homecoming match in the NRL against the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart on July 3 was sold out, too.