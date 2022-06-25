Woman potentially stabbed to death in Christchurch, two men arrested

Armed police are in attendance as a precaution at a serious incident in Sockburn, Christchurch.

A woman is dead and two men are in custody after a potential stabbing in Christchurch, police say.

Two men are in custody following the death of a woman in Sockburn on Saturday, Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said.

Emergency services responded to reports of a potential stabbing on Cheyenne St at 4.20pm, he said.

On arrival, a woman was located critically injured.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided however she died at the scene a short time later.

“Two men were taken into custody nearby and are assisting police with our enquiries to establish exactly what has taken place.”

There were sheets covering a section of the footpath at the scene, a nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, said.

“I’ve never seen this many cops here before”, they said.

“I immediately knew it had to be something pretty serious.”

There were at least eight police cars at the scene, including road work contractors and officers blocking streets off several hundred meters from the scene.

There are two large blue police tents in the middle of the road on the corner of Cheyenne St and Carbine Pl.

Officers could be seen going between both tents and examining the road, and examining an SUV in the middle of the road on Cheyenne St.

A neighbour at the corner of Carbine Pl and Cheyenne St said they had only been home for 10 minutes when they heard a lot of sirens arriving.

They said they saw officers questioning a man walking his dog, and believed he was one of the men taken into custody.

“We never get this many cops here, it’s normally a pretty quiet area.”

Police weren’t letting anyone living on Cheyenne St to return home. Only those living at nearby streets and not directly passing the scene have been allowed in.

They were offering police escorts home to some, but not all residents.

Anyone who was in the Cheyenne St area around the time the woman was injured and may have information which could assist Police is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051030807.

Cordons are being put in place in the area and motorists and pedestrians should follow the directions of emergency services staff.