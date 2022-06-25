Three Lotto players share $1 million

With $6.3million to spend on a home you could have just about anything you want.

Two Lotto players from Auckland and one from Christchurch each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday evening’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Colombo in Christchurch and on the MyLotto app to two players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

A Horowhenua Lucky Strike player also won $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Horowhenua.