Paraglider faces uncertain future after cliffside crash in French Alps

An experienced paraglider has detailed a fear that he may never have the full function of his legs again after a crash in the French Alps.

Friends of "legend of life" Nick Neynens have started a fundraising page for the Queenstown adventurer who was airlifted to hospital in Annecy after a cliffside crash in the Col des Aravis in mid-June.

Neynens experienced a collapse of his glider close to terrain and made heavy contact with a rock face, because his reserve canopy did not have time to deploy sufficiently.

Injuries to his head, legs and back have left him largely "immobilised" since, and he is now facing an unclear future, his friend Susy Goldner wrote on her GoFundMe page for Neynens.

Neynens, a veteran adventure pilot, has competed numerous times in The Red Bull X-Alps, the self-described world's toughest adventure race which athletes must hike or fly 1200km across the Alps in Europe.

He's made headlines in the past for his quirky tradition of doing it in jandals.

Neynens also once held the national distance record after an epic 190km flight.

His record, ratified by a committee of the New Zealand Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association, was beaten by Louis Tapper in 2020.

GoFundme Nick Neynens in Annecy Hospital after his cliffside paragliding crash.

Neynens, who diligently documents his paragliding experiences through his YouTube channel, posted a video of himself in hospital earlier this week, where he thanked his supporters and well-wishers.

Neynens said there was a lot of uncertainty about what was going to happen and where he would end up, saying his head was banged up, he now had staples in his back, and he had concerns about his legs:

"I'm not sure they’re going to work for me any more.

"The intensive care part of the hospital he is sort of wrapping up, and it's going to get into the physio part soon."

Goldner wrote that they were fundraising to get Neynens home and to help him recuperate without income. "Your contributions will go beyond the cost of emergency care and repatriation flights."

His family planned to fly back to Brisbane, Australia, where Neynens would spend time in hospital, while he, his family and medical team figure out the "flight path for the future".

Supplied Nick Neynens made a reputation out of competing in the ‘World’s Toughest Adventure Race’ in jandals.

A week before Neynens’ crash, a New Zealand doctor plummeted to her death while paragliding in the French Alps.

Experienced paraglider Charlotte O’Leary was in Europe on holiday when the accident happened at Saint-André-les-Alpes in early June.

French news outlet Le Dauphine Libere reported O’Leary, who was about 30 years old, was flying solo and died not long after take-off.