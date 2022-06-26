Man with dementia, 90, missing on Auckland's North Shore

Harold Barwell, 90, has been missing from his home in Greenhithe.

Police are appealing for sightings of a 90-year-old man who has gone missing in Auckland’s North Shore this evening.

Harold Barwell was reported missing from his home in Greenhithe around 8pm. Police have asked local residents to check their backyards for any sign of him.

He has dementia and his family are concerned for his wellbeing, they said. Anyone with information should contact Police on 111.

