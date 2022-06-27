The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 27

Blooper takes out 2-Bit during the Home Depot race at an Atlanta Braves baseball game.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Mascot hammers another during a tool race

It is always satisfying to see a thief get what is coming to them, but what about when the perpetrator is dressed as a power tool?

During the Home Depot Tool Race, Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper came out of nowhere to flatten 2-Bit the drill as he was fighting with Phil the Bucket over his hat that he ran off with.

It’s fair to say with a takedown like that, Blooper might be better suited to being the mascot for American Football side the Atlanta Falcons.

Blooper later said on Twitter that 2-Bit was “okay and good to go today”.

Joel C Ryan/Ap Paul McCartney performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England.

Paul McCartney makes history as oldest solo headliner at Glastonbury

Sir Paul McCartney has taken to the stage at Glastonbury, becoming the oldest solo headliner in the music festival’s history.

The singer, who turned 80 on June 18, appeared on the festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage on Saturday night (Sunday morning NZ time), kicking off an epic two-hour, 15-minute set of his greatest hits with The Beatles classic Can’t Buy Me Love.

The singer was joined by surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen during the set.

McCartney also performed a virtual duet with former Beatles bandmate John Lennon for I’ve Got A Feeling, revealing the idea came from Peter Jackson, who directed the Get Back documentary series.

He explained Jackson had offered to isolate the late singer’s vocals from the hours of footage so he could sing “with” him on tour.

Dog joins football game, refuses to leave the field

An international women’s football game between Chile and Venezuela had to be stopped after a four-legged pitch invader decided to make friends with everyone.

The dog, which appeared to be loving the attention, even got a pat from the referee.

Not in a hurry to leave, the dog was eventually carried from the field. Venezuela went on to win 1-0.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff 15-year-old Blenheim girl with critical illness receives a jetski after making a wish for it.

'I am amazed': Sick Blenheim teen Zoe speechless as her jetski dream granted

Zoe Osgood was left speechless when she ventured out of the house on Friday morning.

The 15-year-old Blenheim teen, who has spent long stretches of time in and out of hospital battling bone cancer, burst into tears when she saw a brand new jetski parked in her driveway.

The jetski was something Zoe wished for through the Make-A-Wish Foundation in March.

But she didn’t expect her wish would be granted.

Miners find frozen baby mammoth found in Canada

Miners in north-western Canada were searching for gold but might have just found something rarer when they came across a whole baby mammoth in the permafrost.

The mummified ice age mammoth is the first discovery in North America.

The mammoth, thought to be female, has been named Nun cho ga and was found in Yukon's Klondike.

"Nun cho ga is beautiful and one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world," said Yukon palaeontologist Grant Zazula.