Search for missing swimmer at Maruia Falls to resume later this week

The missing swimmer was in his 20s and is from Christchurch

A swimmer who went missing at Maruia Falls four days ago is a man in his 20s from Christchurch.

A man was rescued on Friday, but the person he was swimming with remains missing after the pair jumped into the water at the Maruia Falls – a popular stop off point for travellers off State Highway 65.

Inclement weather had paused the search for the missing man, but police hoped to resume searching later this week.

Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Matt Scoles said police continued to consider “all viable possibilities”.

Scoles confirmed the missing man was in his 20s and from Christchurch. Police declined to name the man.

Scoles said the police were in contact with the man’s family and would continue to provide them with any necessary support.

Marion van Dijk The Maruia Falls might look safe but contain powerful eddies that drag people to the base of the waterfall.

The family were “doing as well as could be expected”, he said, though it was a traumatic time for them.

“We have all the sympathies for them in the world. We'll continue to do all that we can to assist them,” he said.

Previous searches for swimmers who had gone missing had been in summer which made the current situation “not unique” but “quite an unusual” one.

The river was very high at the moment, and “very, very cold”.

The dive squad operating at the site on Saturday were working in “extremely challenging conditions” that in some respects “just simply weren't safe to put them into in some parts of it”.

Scoles said that was “frustrating”, “because we want to bring the best result to the family, whatever that result may be.”

“We're doing everything we can to assist them in the process of having a loved one returned but at the same time, we have to be very cognizant of the fact that we have to respect that water.”

Police had been fortunate to have river experts who were very experienced on the river and understood it well, he said, and to have had the support of employers who allowed staff to give up their time to assist in the search process.

Scoles thanked those who had assisted in and who would continue to assist in the search, without whom they would have been unable to operate in such a challenging environment.

Police remained in contact with the national dive squad, swift water rescue teams and other local search and rescue and river experts to assess the searching conditions, Scoles said.

The police had had contact with the iwi, who were aware of and were monitoring the situation, he said.