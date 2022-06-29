How did 4-year-old Malachi leave court with his killer?

The family of murdered child Malachi Subecz have shared video of his funeral.

An overhaul of the justice system to ensure the safety of children whose parents are sent to prison is needed in the wake of Malachi Subecz’s murder, experts say.

The calls come as lawyers who acted for the boy’s mother, say she is a dedicated mum who loved her son and thought he would be safe with her friend.

Malachi was 4 years old when his mum was imprisoned in June last year. He went to Tauranga District Court that day and left with Michaela Barriball, his carer and one of his mother’s friends.

Less than four months later, he was airlifted to Starship Hospital with injuries inflicted by Barriball, where he died on November 12. Barriball pleaded guilty to his murder and is being sentenced alongside her sister Sharron in Rotorua High Court on Thursday, for perverting the course of justice.

Subecz’s Wellington-based family previously told Stuff they contacted Oranga Tamariki and the courts to register their fears for Malachi’s safety in Barriball’s care within a week of his mother being jailed.

They say police, the courts and OT could have done more to prevent Malachi’s death.

Supplied/Stuff Experts say there needs to be more systemic oversight when dealing with the children of those sentenced to prison. Michaela Barriball will be sentenced for five -year-old Malachi Subecz’s murder on Thursday.

When contacted by Stuff on Tuesday, Malachi’s mother’s criminal lawyer, David Bates, said the first he heard of Malachi’s death was when he called her in prison on an unrelated matter. He had last seen him when the mother was taken into custody, with “one or two women” he assumed were his caregivers.

“The last time I saw him was in the foyer of the district court in Tauranga. He was a lovely little boy, a happy, well-adjusted, cheerful little fellow, there to say goodbye to mum.

”I told him, ‘Mummy is going away for a long holiday, but she’ll come home again’.”

supplied Michaela Barriball will be sentenced for the murder of Malachi Subecz on Thursday.

Bates said the boy’s mother had spoken to him about needing to make custody arrangements, and he had instructed her to enlist a family lawyer. He assumed this had happened, and says he had no reason to make enquiries with the women in the foyer.

“I was focused on (the mother) in terms of her prosecution.”

Another lawyer, working with Malachi’s mother, said “no safety concerns were raised” during the process that lead to Malachi being placed in Barriball’s care before his mother was jailed.

On September 13, Barriball was appointed as an additional guardian by the family court. The summary of facts in the murder case states Barriball was “resisting applications being made by the deceased’s biological family for them to obtain custody of him”.

The family say they held grave fears for his safety and expected Malachi to come to them up until the date of his mother’s imprisonment.

Jericho Rock-Archer Uncle and Auntie Peter and Helen Menzies, at home in Porirua with Malachi’s remains. They say mistakes were made by Oranga Tamariki and the police.

A full hearing was to be held on November 1. Barriball cancelled the hearing on October 29. Two days later, on the day of the cancelled hearing, Barriball inflicted multiple blunt force trauma injuries on Malachi, and he was airlifted to Starship Hospital.

In a statement, Oranga Tamariki Transitional Deputy Chief Executive Services for Children and Families Dee McManus-Emery, said in general, a parent going to prison did not automatically give rise to any care or protection concern if they made care arrangements for any dependents.

If Police, Corrections or the criminal court had concerns about those arrangements, Oranga Tamariki would expect to be notified.

But AUT Dean of Law Associate Professor Khylee Quince said the state had an obligation to make sure the children of parents who were sentenced to jail would be safe.

“There are so many holes here, you could drive a truck through.”

This meant children’s physical safety but also ongoing counselling, support to the primary caregiver, and ensuring family links were maintained if the carer was non-whānau.

“There’s a complete lack of systemic oversight, sometimes you might see the judge ask if there are children involved, but it is haphazard.”

David White/Stuff Associate Professor and Auckland University of Technology Dean of Law Khylee Quince says more needs to be done to support children of parents who are in prison and ensure their safety.

The criminal and family courts were separate and kids could easily be overlooked – one of the issues raised by PhD student Venezia Kingi almost 20 years ago, Quince said.

“There needs to be a set of universal protocols around any parent who is likely to go to prison, screening around dependent children, and making sure there’s an appropriate custody arrangement.”

Family lawyer Jaime-Lee Tuuta said the current piecemeal approach was not working, and coordination would prevent future harm.

“How do we intervene early on and have a broad approach that integrates all parts of the justice system and benefits the children?”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis has announced a practice review into Oranga Tamariki’s potential failings around the case, and a separate review which would look into other Government agencies’ involvement. The terms of this have yet to be decided.