Blaze at Auckland burger bar being treated as suspicious

Happy Boy hamburger bar in Royal Oak has gone up in flames for the second time this year.

A fire at an Auckland burger bar early on Wednesday morning is being treated as suspicious, police say.

Happy Boy in Royal Oak went up in flames about 5am. It was the second time in a month the restaurant had been hit by fire.

Josh Lochan, who co-owns the burger bar with his mother, said he was “absolutely devastated”.

“I heard about the fire, and I was like, ‘Man sucks to be in Royal Oak right now’.

“Then I saw an email saying it was my building ... I drove straight over, I was like, ‘Holy crap, again!’”

About 20 firefighters were called to put out the blaze.

Nathan Morton/Stuff Fire damage in the bin area to the back of Happy Boy burger eatery, Royal Oak.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Martin Campbell said damage indicated the fire was widespread.

A worker next door to the eatery said the fire began in a bin behind the store. A black charred wheelie bin could be seen lying outside the garden seated area.

On Wednesday morning, glass could be seen scattered outside the shop. The windows were blackened and there was fire damage to the tables inside.

Te Awhina Ropitini was in the area on her pre-dawn rubbish run when she saw the flames.

Anna Burson/Supplied A fire broke out at a Royal Oak building on Wednesday morning.

“All I felt was the heat, it was coming through my window. I felt it on my face,” she said.

“I panicked – I was on the phone with a relative at the time. I hung up to ring the fire department.”

Ropitini parked her truck across the street and ran across to help.

“I borrowed McDonald’s cones and blocked off the car parked until the firemen came,” she said.

The blaze was put out by about 6am, with fire investigators arriving shortly after 8.30am.

A police crime unit arrived at about 10.20am.

Wednesday’s fire was a double blow for Happy Boy’s Josh Lochan. He was due to find out the insurance value for the first fire, but now that progress had been lost.

“Today was meant to be the day we found out everything. It was meant to be a really big day for us in terms of knowing what will happen next,” he said.

“That’s all thrown out the window now. We will have to start it all again,” he said.

The fire comes a day after an industrial building fire broke out about 4km away in Penrose at Hitech Disposals.

According to its website, the business provides secure waste disposal services for documents, products and equipment.

Residents received an emergency text alert warning them to stay indoors about 5.30am.

The fire is now subject to a Fire and Emergency investigation to determine what caused it.