'Minutes literally mattered': Man rescued from Dunedin blaze

Firefighters rescued a Dunedin man after he collapsed inside a smoke-logged house, Lookout Point station officer Peter O'Shea said.

A man rescued from a burning home was just minutes from death, rescuers say.

Firefighters were called to a property in Caversham, Dunedin, at 11.30am on Thursday, and rushed into the property minutes later.

Lookout Point station officer Peter O’Shea said as soon as his team donned masks and entered, they saw a man collapse in front of them.

“They were able to grab him and drag him out, and hand him over to other firefighters to do first aid as they carried on extinguishing the fire.”

O’Shea said if they had arrived a few minutes later, the man may have died from smoke inhalation.

“Minutes literally mattered.”

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, and his condition was “serious”, he said.

Three fire trucks were still at the scene at midday.

O’Shea said it was fortunate that all Dunedin stations were operating at the time of the blaze – a nod to the current industrial action.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.