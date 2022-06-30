Homeless man gets prison time for assaulting his mate

The Invercargill District Court building where a man was sentenced to prison for assaulting his good friend.

A man who was living in a tent and hadn’t had stable accommodation for five years will now reside in a prison after admitting to a serious assault on his good mate.

Blake Joel Milne was in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday after admitting charges of wounding with intent to injure and wilful damage.

Lawyer Tanya McCullum told Judge Kevin Phillips that Milne did not have an address to serve a home detention sentence at, so he accepted prison was the only option.

He had been living rough and was homeless, which was why he had been remanded in custody ahead of Thursday’s sentencing, McCullum said.

Judge Phillips said Milne and his mate had been close friends for many years and were drinking in a car when an argument began.

“It became heated ... you lost control and began to assault him,” the judge said.

Milne stabbed his mate in the arm, possibly with tweezers, and assaulted him with a “number of blows”. The victim’s nose was broken, his eye blackened and his body had grazes and lacerations.

Milne’s abuse of alcohol and cannabis were the reasons he got “totally out of control” in his mate’s car, which he also damaged, the judge said.

He believed Milne was living in a tent when the assault occurred and said he hadn’t had stable accommodation for five years, which he found alarming.

McCullum said Milne was remorseful and sorry; he had lost his good friend through assaulting him and had very little support otherwise.

“He went there to have some drinks and didn’t anticipate this was how the evening was going to end."

The judge sentenced Milne to 18 months prison and ordered him to pay reparation of $300 and an emotional harm payment of $700, once out of prison and earning.

The judge said Milne had stated he wanted to be drug free, but he understood drug treatment was not available to him in prison due to the length of his sentence.

He ordered Milne to complete any drug, alcohol and counselling treatment programmes as directed after his release.