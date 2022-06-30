Person missing after vehicle goes into water in Auckland's Māngere Bridge

Emergency services are responding to an incident in Māngere Bridge.

A person is missing and another person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle went into the water in Auckland.

Police said a vehicle entered the water on Coronation Rd in Māngere Bridge on Thursday evening, with one person inside it.

That person had not been located.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Westpac Auckland rescue helicopter at Māngere Bridge in Auckland on Thursday evening.

One person had been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a minor condition, a St John Ambulance spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said they were a family member of the missing person and were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. They were not in the vehicle at the time it entered the water.

The police national dive squad had been notified and would be at the scene on Friday, a spokesperson said

The St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 5.03pm.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter was also at the scene.