Magnitude 5.5 earthquake near Milford Sound shakes Central Otago awake

An earthquake that struck north of Fiordland on Tuesday was felt across Central Otago, and even in Dunedin.

More than 1000 people had reported feeling the 5.5 magnitude quake, which struck at 3.29am about 60 kilometres northeast of Milford Sound.

Geonet described the shaking from the earthquake as light, though more than 100 people, mostly from Queenstown and Wānaka, marked it as a 'moderate' quake.

