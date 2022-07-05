No more sticks in the spokes - the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is back

The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is back in November after two Covid-related false starts.

After a challenging couple of years for the events industry, organisers of the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge said they had weathered the storm and would be back with new events and challenges to suit all levels of riders.

Attracting about 5000 riders and 7500 supporters, the cycle challenge had already been postponed from its original November 2021 date, to February 2022.

However, due to the country being in the red traffic light setting in February, the event was postponed again, but would be back for the 44th time on Saturday, November 26.

Event director Hayden Dickason said entries were now open for the iconic event, with the first 1000 people to enter receiving an early bird discount.

“Events the scale of the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge bring with them significant social and economic benefit for all involved, so we’re stoked to have weathered the storm of the last two years and be back on peoples’ event calendars again,” he said.

This year, a number of changes to course layouts, events and locations would be added, including the all-new Length of the Lake road ride - a 55km ride from Tūrangi to Taupō - as well as the brand new Shimano Gravel Grind - a course approximately 75km long using local mountain biking tracks, gravel roads, farm tracks, and sealed roads in the region.

“There has been a massive uptake in cycling in recent times and the event team can’t wait to showcase to everyone our beautiful region, the exciting changes we’re making this year, and as a Rotary event operated by a charitable trust, to again be able to support everyone who help bring the event to fruition including our incredible volunteer groups, sponsors and event partners, suppliers, accommodation and hospitality providers, along with other stakeholders and the Taupō community as a whole.”

This year, previously standalone elite race categories will be integrated into some key event categories including the popular 99 Bikes Round the Lake road event, the BDO Huka Challenge mountain bike race, and the Shimano Gravel Grind.

Top performers will get an opportunity to have a crack against the best and be in with the chance to win some prize money as well.

A new start/finish and event village location for this year will also add something new to the weekend for the thousands of riders and supporters expected to descend on Taupō for their cycling fix, Dickason said.

This year’s event village would be set up at the Kaimanawa Reserve and there would also be a sport and lifestyle expo set up on the Friday before the race at Taupō’s Great Lake Centre.

For details and to enter, visit www.cyclechallenge.com.