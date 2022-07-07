The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, July 7

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Orphaned ducklings get a seasoned foster dad

After their mother disappeared overnight, a gaggle of 15 ducklings have found an unlikely but very experienced foster dad, a 15-year-old Golden Labrador retriever named Fred, Metro reports.

This was not the first time Fred, who is the resident dog at the Mountfitchet Castle in Essex, England, adopted a brood of birds. In 2008, when he was10 years old, he took in an orphaned group of nine ducklings under his furry wing and another group a year later.

Pictures show the ducklings and Fred as they lay together in the sun and even getting rides on his back.

The ducklings are to stay with him at the castle until there are old enough to survive on their own.

'Hello, would you like 192,000 free paper towels?'

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Manukorihi Intermediate School is one of the schools that received the paper towels that were gifted from Cleanline Tasman. Pictured is Left Levi Cooper 12 and Taylah Atkinson Kingi 12.

When a man asked the principal at Manukorihi Intermediate school in Taranaki, if her school wanted 192,000 paper towels free of charge, despite first thinking it was probably a sales pitch, she accepted the offer.

Few weeks later when the first few boxes arrived, each containing 4000 paper towels they discovered the Waitara school was one of seven in the region to receive a pallet of 48 boxes free of charge.

This surprise paper towel pack will save the school a whopping $5000 and principal Fiona Low said the savings would help to pay relief teachers as the school is struggling with staff sickness.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff James Toomey and Darby Judd drafter their idea of donating 1.4million paper towels to schools after a conversation in the smoko room.

“I could hire a teacher aide for 203 hours with that money, which is awesome,” Low said.

New Plymouth-based Cleanline Tasman employees, James Toomey and Darby Judd were behind the mystery paper towel delivery and the thought of helping the community that’s affected by the rising cost of living was their inspiration behind such an act of kindness.

World’s largest Pepsi can collection

Christian Cavaletti, who earned the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Pepsi cans in 2004, has broken his own record by adding further 8011 pieces to the collection, UPI.com reports.

In 2004 his collection was tallied at 4391 cans while his current total was verified as including 12,402 different cans.

After falling in love with the Back to the Future trilogy, Cavaletti and his brother, Edoardo began collecting Pepsi cans in 1989. Currently, Cavaletti owns cans from 81 different countries and the oldest can dates back to 1948, the first year that Pepsi was sold in a can.

He is now planning to turn his amazing collections into a mini museum where more than 15,000 cans will be displayed with the number increasing day by day, making each visit a unique experience.

Oops! Nothing to see here

BBC As the UK is gripped by chaos in Parliament, one BBC news presenter wasn't aware the cameras were on him.

As the UK continues to be gripped by the unfolding spectacle of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership crisis, a BBC news anchor has been caught out on air looking anything but interested in the drama.

As reporter Ros Atkins began recapping the day’s events live from in front of 10 Downing Street, cameras cut back to the studio to reveal anchor Tim Willcox sitting with his feet up on the desk, checking his phone.

The clip was widely shared on social media, with one user describing Willcox’s moment as an “epic fail”.

Teen saves four people after car plunged into river

A heroic 16-year-old Corion Evans in Mississippi, US jumped into action and saved four people, including a police officer, when he saw a car drive off a boat launch into a river, Sunny Skyz news reports.

Evans saved three girls who were inside the car and also Moss Point, Mississippi Police Officer Gary Mercer, who responded to the scene and swam out to help the girls.

He said that he tossed his shoes, shirt, phone and jumped into help and his only thought at that moment was “I can't let none of these folks die. They need to get out the water”.

One of the victims thanked Evans in a facebook post saying he saved her life “right before” her “last breath”.