Darren Ludlow joins Invercargill mayoralty race

Darren Ludlow has confirmed he will stand for Invercargill mayoralty in October. He is the seventh person to do so.

Long-time Invercargill city councillor Darren Ludlow has joined the queue of contenders who will contest the Invercargill mayoralty.

The local body elections in October will see Ludlow make his second bid for the mayoralty, having fallen more than 3000 votes short of incumbent Sir Tim Shadbolt in 2019.

He joins six others who have confirmed they will be standing – Shadbolt, fellow councillors Ian Pottinger, Rebecca Amundsen and Nobby Clark, Southland District mayor Gary Tong and Bluff community board member Noel Peterson.

Ludlow said his “experience and inclusive philosophy” made him a worthy candidate.

He said the status quo was not the best option, citing a “complete lack of direction” at the council before the Department of Internal Affairs got involved.

“Frankly I think I am the best option from those that have stepped forward so far.”

He had experience and a mandate from voters, having consistently polled in the top two councillors for the past six elections, he said.

“For me, one of the most appealing parts of seeking the mayoralty at this time is the opportunity to lead the council through the next period of change. Change is inevitable, and it needs a steady, experienced and respected hand to help us navigate through that.”

He had been through a lot of change and shifting responsibilities during his seven terms as a councillor and had shown he was flexible and adaptable when needed, he said.

He believed one of the challenges going into the election would be people’s understanding of the role of mayor.

“As well as a leader, you have to be a positive and engaged role model. It’s also not all about you.”

His believed his strength was running a fair and engaging process for all councillors and residents; and his networks in local government would ensure views were heard, he said.

Ludlow said council experience mattered at a time of change and increased scrutiny and he was also a business manager, husband and father.

He said the past three years on the council in Invercargill had been the most challenging – from concerns expressed by the Department of Internal Affairs through to navigating a Covid-19 environment.

Council’s governance had to look at how it operated and engaged, particularly with each other, and the organisation had pivoted with operating remotely and coping with increased absences.

He was proud of how the council responded and he had played a “senior role” as chair of the Performance, Policy and Partnerships committee.

“However, it hasn’t been without its challenges.”

Ludlow said his philosophy was based around fairness and the current political climate was one of critical change for local government.

“The issues around three waters are significant and council has provided a clear steer to the Government on our position. While the eventual outcomes are out of our control, we must continue to reflect the opinions and feelings of our community.”

The shape of local government and future responsibilities were also shifting – again at the direction of Central Government – and that’s where his experience would count, he said.

The council had significant projects underway which realistically meant new ideas may have to wait – from both an affordability perspective and the ability of the marketplace to carry out the work.

Ludlow remains undecided if he will also stand as a councillor.