'Meteor' lights up sky for a startling 10 seconds

Plimmerton resident Marguerite Kellahan captured footage on her home camera of what may have been a meteor.

A meteoroid or re-entering satellite are likely cause of the “meteor-like” flash seen in the sky around the lower North Island.

Stuff received many messages relating to the unknown falling object reported shortly after 2pm on Thursday.

Rebecca Vergunst​ was walking in through the gate to her home in Carterton when she noticed something out the corner of her eye.

Vergunst, the district's deputy mayor, said she saw a "giant streak of orange" in the sky followed by a "bluey smoke trail". "I could hear a sort of crackle as well."

She went inside and was sitting on the couch when she then heard a "big bang" and felt the house rattle a bit, believing it to have been caused by the falling object which she thought was a shooting star.

Supplied A flash in the sky was caught on this Plimmerton resident's camera at home.

Curtis Powell said he was driving to a job in Shannon when he saw a massive flash fall right in front of him.

“I then realised my dashcam was rolling and saved the video. [It] was pretty amazing. Definitely once-in-a lifetime spectacle.”

Anthony Olsen​ was out on his quad bike in Longburn, just south of Palmerston North, about 2.15pm when he saw a “bright orange line” going across the sky.

He said it appeared to have "little sparks" coming out the end.

It streaked across the sky for about 10 seconds before it “fizzled out”, leaving behind a big smoke trail.

SUPPLIED Curtis Powell was driving to a job when he saw a massive flash fall right in front of him. His vehicle's dashcam captured this.

Astronomer and Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin​ said it could be a number of things, either a re-entering satellite or potentially a meteoroid, which is a space rock coming through the Earth's atmosphere and surviving its passage.

“It sounds like there has been a really interesting event somewhere in Wellington, he said. “Many people have reported a ball of fire in the sky.”

Griffin believed it was likely something called a fireball, a big falling meteor.

Supplied A smoke trail from an object which fell from the sky on Thursday afternoon.

A similar such event in 1999 above Taranaki was widely reported with witness accounts from Timaru to 90 Mile Beach in Northland. He said they were “uncommon”, usually being seen every few years.

“If you've got video or photographs of the event it's really important to keep them, as we might be able to use them to triangulate the position of the thing, and where it landed – if it did land,” he said.

“Also if you saw it and heard a bang, that's quite interesting too. If you know the time between when you saw the flash of light heard the bang that gives us a sense of distance.”

It might be “quite scientifically important” to retrieve the object, Griffin said. “Meteorites in this country are quite rare so actually getting one would be quite cool.”

Nelson-based space scientist Dr Duncan Steel​ said it was possible it was space debris re-entering but also thought it more likely to be a fireball. It was very unusual to see one during the day.

Supplied A “meteor” near Wellington was captured on dashcam footage.

“We do have databanks showing expected re-entries of objects from orbit and maybe it's possible to identify this object from that. But if not, it's probably just a random lump of rock from an asteroid which happens to have hit the Earth and got people very excited here in New Zealand.”

He had only ever seen one during the day once, about 40 years ago. “They are due to macrometeoroids in the atmosphere coming in very quickly, typically 30 kilometres per second.”

To be seen during the daytime it would need to be quite large, something the size of a rugby ball or bigger - that's what makes them rare, he said.

Steel said Vergunst gave a “brilliant witness report” and said the crackle noise she described was electrophonic sound.

He said those with receivers near their ears – long hair, glasses or a hat – enabled people to pick up radio emissions from the meteor, hence the immediate crackling sounds. The later big bang was the shock wave, which arrived more slowly at the speed of sound.