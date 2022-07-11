Explosions, 'massive flames' during West Auckland construction site fire

Explosions could be heard and “massive red plumes” seen during a blaze in Auckland’s Te Atatū on Monday morning.

St John Ambulance said one patient was in a moderate condition following the fire. They were treated at the scene.

A Stuff visual journalist said the affected property was a construction site and there were half a dozen police cars, two fire trucks and about 50 bystanders watching the fire.

Black smoke, which later turned white, could be seen on the peninsula at 9.45am.

READ MORE:

* Children's coins hearten Christchurch dairy owner ramraided twice

* Road reopens after truck fire stops traffic on State Highway 1at Bombay Hills

* Thirty firefighters tackle another central Auckland blaze



Witness Christina Houghton said she was going to need a Smirnoff Double Black after seeing the fire.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A construction site went up in flames in Auckland’s Te Atatū.

She said she was getting in her car to go to the supermarket when she saw large flames coming out of the construction site.

“Massive, black smoke first, the black smoke was taller than the building, massive red plumes of fire, then explosions. Two or three explosions.

“It was massive, massive flames like you would see in cartoons, it was amazing, like praise lord Jesus,” she said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A fireman stands near the burnt construction site.

Houghton said she called Fire and Emergency NZ twice and the second time they told her to calm down.

Houghton said an elderly couple living in a unit “basically in the backyard” to the construction site were not home.

A couple with a baby left their unit once alerted by passersby.

She said once firefighters arrived they put the fire out “quick, smartly”.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Christina Houghton said she saw the fire as she got in her car to drive to the supermarket.

“Straight into that house you know what I mean, bang the door and straight in,” she said.

She said fire crews were packing up about 10.15am.

Police said they were present to assist.

Fire and Emergency NZ call-takers have not been supplying information about call-outs to the media as they are taking part in an ongoing strike.