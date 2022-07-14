Auckland safety hub launched to combat crime in city

Mat Jorgenson, the owner of the Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland's central city, says many customers no longer attend his bar due to crime rates. He's had staff seriously assaulted and hospitalised.

An online safety hub has been launched to help combat and prevent a rise in crime in Auckland city.

The community safety and support hub, on the Auckland Council website, gives Tāmaki Makaurau residents and visitors information on how to keep safe in their communities and what to do if they need support.

It comes as the city has developed a reputation for crime in the past year, with business owners losing money due to anti-social and violent night-life.

Cruise industry heads earlier said tourists would likely need to be warned before entering the city.

The hub includes city centre-specific information to get people into the CBD once again.

“We know that safety in the city centre is a compound issue that has been exacerbated by the impacts of Covid-19 and that we all need to keep working together to make sure this is a place where all people feel welcome and safe,” a council spokesperson said.

“The city centre is a vibrant and special part of Tāmaki Makaurau and we are excited to see more people coming back.

“We take a proactive and collaborative approach to community safety issues so that the city centre can be accessed and enjoyed by all.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The safety hub is an Auckland-wide resource that includes information to get people into the city once again.

When people call a number, council staff will ask for the time, date and location, as well as the kind of behaviour involved.

The council will then form a response with agencies such as police, business associations, Lifewise, Auckland City Mission and/or St John Ambulance.

Resources will be available online on how to deal with different situations such as harassment, antisocial behaviour and trespassing.

Auckland Council is also partnering with Auckland University Students Association to provide safe, late-night spaces for rangatahi and young adults to gather.

“This is a pilot project to explore options for reducing alcohol and drug harm and to provide a youth friendly, central city late night space that provides care, support and advice.”

The spaces will be located at both Freyberg Square and the Karangahape Rd/Pitt St pocket park from 10pm to 4am from July 21-23, in time for the semester 2 orientation week.

“The safe zones will also provide an opportunity for students and young people to meet friends, charge phones and to organise a safe trip home if required.”

The number to report behaviour is 09 301 0101.