Government funding boost to help companies with sustainability

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash announces a funding boost for two companies in Horowhenua and Rangitīkei.

Two manufacturing companies can take the next step in innovation and sustainability thanks to a cash injection from the Government’s Regional Strategic Partnership Fund.

The fund has given a $1.7 million loan to timber company Techlam in Levin to instal machinery for reducing manufacturing waste by 25% and capturing off-cut timber pieces for converting into heat energy.

It is also giving $2m as a loan or equity to Plentyful in Rangitīkei, which creates sustainable plastic products, to build a manufacturing facility in Marton.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash announced the funding at Techlam on Wednesday morning as part of the Government’s approach of supporting innovative businesses that are creating wealth and jobs in the regions.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash chats with Techlam managing director Brett Hamilton.

Nash told Stuff Techlam and Plentyful were growing companies providing jobs.

Techlam’s work with timber had advantages for replacing steel with wood products in building and adding to decarbonisation through the use of more trees, he said.

“We’re about getting rid of waste out of our economy and out of our environment and these guys do it brilliantly. When I talk about the values of the Government I tend to think the values represent those of our communities as well.

“By that I mean removing waste and optimising everything and also taking carbon out, creating jobs in Levin and wealth here.

“We’ve got to stop sending raw products overseas and importing finished products as much as we can in New Zealand. These are two classic examples of innovative Kiwis making it happen.”

He said for a lot of companies funding like this was the difference between taking the next step or not.

“It builds confidence and optimism in business to take that next step and with really tight labour markets at the moment, we’re really encouraging companies to invest in plant and machinery that is going to drive that productivity.”

Nash hoped funding these businesses would convince young people there were viable work options in the regions.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Levin-based company Techlam will convert timber pieces into heat energy.

“These are innovative, well-paying jobs and [it] fits into that strategy in the regions we’re trying to create, which is opportunities and growth.”

He said both companies were paving the way for sustainability in a high-tech industry with their cutting-edge and environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes.

Managing director of Techlam, Brett Hamilton, said the funding was part of a $3.5m project, which would take the company to the next level and allow it to grow with the market.

“It’s not just about creating more product, it’s about reducing our waste stream as well removing the waste that we’re sending to landfill, or reducing it and utilising it into products.”

Some equipment has already been installed and extensions been made to the plant. More machinery is in the pipeline and stage two is improving the carpentry side of the business.

Techlam has been operating for 30 years and provides timber materials to merchants and construction companies across New Zealand and exports it.

“We’re exciting to continue growing and continue to provide employment for the region.”

The investment into Plentyful will support the manufacturing of PHBV bioplastics-coated paper packaging products, replacing the paper packaging process, which usually have oil-based plastic liners, with a compostable and marine biodegradable alternative.