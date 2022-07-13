The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, July 13

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Lost dog returns with prize

When the 5-year-old beagle-cross, Bonnie, went missing from her home in Bolney, England, her owners never thought she would return with such a prize in hand, BBC news reports.

John Wilmer spotted Bonnie by the side of the road when he was taking his two dogs to a show in Felbridge, England. As he was in a hurry, he posted a message on Facebook about Bonnie and took her to the dog show with him.

Lost Bonnie came third in the rescue dog class in the show.

After reuniting with the beagle, her owner Paula Closier told the BBC they were “thrilled she's safe and well, and also a winner”.

"She's had such a full life. When John brought her back to us with a rosette we couldn't believe it. It's a shame she didn't come first in the show,” she added.

Good Samaritans save two dozen people from a capsizing boat

Nearly two dozen people were rescued by good Samaritans when their chartered boat struck a bridge off a New Jersey shore in the United States, Today.com reports.

After the hit, the chartered boat started taking on water and listing to one side. Local people lined up their boats, rescued all 22 people who were on board, and brought them to safety.

How 27 people fit in a rickshaw

A video from Uttar Pradesh India shows 27 people including children and elderly, disembarking from an auto rickshaw, after local police stopped the vehicle for speeding, BBC News reports.

Usually, an autorickshaw can only carry three passengers while some are modified to fit six.

According to media reports, police chased down the speeding vehicle and were “shocked to see over two dozen passengers inside”.

The video of police counting the number of people exiting the vehicle was posted on social media, and you can watch it above.

Nasa releases new images of dancing galaxies

On Wednesday (NZT) Nasa unveiled a new batch of images from its US$10 billion (NZ$16.29b) James Webb Space Telescope, the Associated Press reports.

The four photos depict a range of cosmic beauty images, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.

One image of sparkling galaxies was released a day prior for an event at the White House in Washington DC. That image showed a jumble of distant galaxies that goes deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

Reunion with a ring after 53 years

After 53 long years, Dana Scott Laughlin, a woman in Alabama, United States, reunites with her high school class ring. .

Laughlin lost her ring while she was swimming in the Lake Berryessa in California after her high school graduation in 1969, UPI News reports. After 53 years, her son received a message saying that a couple found a ring at Lake Berryessa while fishing, and are trying to find its owner.

After reviewing the photos of the ring, Laughlin was able to confirm its identity as the ring had her initials and name of the school she attended inscribed.

"I just said I was so grateful, and I couldn't believe that she had found the ring after so many years. I guess it was meant to be,” Laughlin told WPMI-TV.