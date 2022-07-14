Global demand sees Miraka search for local suppliers

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon is looking for new suppliers as demand for their products soars.

Increasing global demand for New Zealand milk products has lead Taupō-based dairy company Miraka to put out a call for more farmers to supply the company with milk.

Miraka, which uses geothermal energy to power its factory in Mokai, has one of the lowest carbon footprints for milk production in the world, and is looking for 40 new farmer suppliers to meet growing demand for its products.

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon said the company had around 100 farmer suppliers and was actively looking to increase its milk supply base to meet demand from customers across its 17 international markets.

“Suppliers are normally within approximately 100km range of our Mokai factory, including the Eastern Bay of Plenty area.

“We’re preparing for new growth and looking ahead to the future as our business moves into food service areas and purpose driven brands which value carbon reductions,” he said.

Miraka was formed in 2010 as a whole milk powder producer, but its product range has grown significantly to include frozen milk concentrate, UHT and a range of speciality milk powders.

Gradon said Miraka's modus operandi was underscored by a set of core values.

Miraka’s on-farm excellence general manager Chad Hoggard said top of the list was kaitiakitanga – caring for the whenua (land), taiao (natural environment and resources) and people, the best it could.

“Ensuring that our values align and new suppliers are committed to best practice methodologies on-farm are important considerations,” Hoggard said.

Miraka’s dairy plant at Mokai, 20 minutes north of Taupō, emits 92% less carbon than coal powered factories.

The company, which was founded upon Te Ao Māori principles, is one of the largest employers in the Taupō district with 145 staff representing 16 different nationalities.