The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, July 14

Neville Worsley is back at the controls. The DC3 pilot inside the plane he used to fly, which is now at McDonald's Taupō.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Meet the man who flew the McDonald's Taupō plane

Neville Worsley sat at the controls of his beloved DC-3 for the first time in 40 years, bringing back memories of top dressing aviation exploits – and possibly a tear.

The plane is usually locked but the town’s McDonald’s franchisees made an exception for Worsley, who had a flying career that spanned more than six decades and included being “torpedoed out the windscreen” of a topdressing plane he told Stuff’s Matthew Martin.

Matthew Martin/Stuff Neville Worsley, DC3 pilot and the plane he used to fly, which is now at McDonald's Taupō.

The DC-3 has a colourful history which also includes wartime service, crop spraying and being on display in a car yard. It was even key to McDonald’s Taupō securing the title of the World's Coolest McDonald’s back in 2013.

Cat on the lam at a US airport

A family's pet cat has been dodging airport personnel, airline staff, and animal experts since breaking free from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport.

Rowdy the cat went on the run about three weeks ago and she was finally caught on Wednesday, news agency AP reported.

AP Four-year-old Rowdy the airport runaway.

The family returned to the US from an Army deployment to Germany, her owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook when Rowdy escaped.

Despite numerous sightings, the feline always eluded her pursuers – but now, a calm has been restored and the curious cat is back with her family.

A ‘tūī hui’ in an Ōpōtiki backyard

The kiwi is the bird that is the focus of Whakatane Kiwi Trust but it is this video they shared of tūī having a big drink on that’s charming Facebook.

We love to see tūī in the garden but here are more birds gathered than we can count. The video was shared on the trust’s Facebook with the caption: “Here's a little sparkle to brighten this dark and stormy day! A tūī hui in an Ōpōtiki backyard.”

‘Tis the season for hurrying huskies

Unlike many people, Owen Burt is delighted when the temperature gauge plunges below zero.

The man from southern Canterbury man looks forward to intense frosts, even hoping for snow and blizzards as it makes training with his huskies much easier.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Owen Burt out training with his Siberian huskies on the cycle way between Timaru and Pleasant Point.

Burt and Siberian huskies Smudge​, Middi​, Storm​, and Meisha​ participate in the sport dog sledding, training multiple times a week over three to four months of the year.

“It's a short season. It is all over in a couple of months as it gets too hot for the dogs,” he told Stuff’s Maddison Gourlay.

Pie delights cheese lovers

And last but not least, it’s a picture of a pie. A Kiwi service station pie.

A Reddit user has posted a photo of what was probably expected to a pretty standard steak and cheese stomach filler. It was not, reader.

Instead the pie that appears to be all cheese and perhaps a hint of something meaty – is being appreciated of by contributors in the CasualNZ channel.

“I'm jealous!! That looks AMAZING!!”one commented. It’s hard to disagree.