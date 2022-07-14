Car crashes into building in Ponsonby, Auckland

A car has crashed into a building in a central Auckland suburb.

A car has barrelled head-first into a building in an Auckland central suburb early Thursday afternoon.

The fire service and police rushed to the crash at the intersection of Sheehan St and Redmond St, Ponsonby at 12.56pm.

Two people, one with serious and one with moderate injuries, were transported to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

A neighbour said he could hear the crash from inside his house.

“It was loud as f...,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff One person sustained moderate injuries and was being treated at the scene.

This wasn’t the first time cars had had issues on this corner, the neighbour said.

“They happen every fortnight. Someone cuts around the corner too fast, and they end up hitting lampposts.”

Emergency electrical responders from Vector are at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the incident.