Reports of lift collapse at Ōhakea leads to fire callout

Ōhakea Air Force Base is the only obvious place at Ōhakea with buildings large enough to require a lift. (File pic)

Emergency services have rushed to Ōhakea after a lift allegedly collapsed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire trucks went to Ōhakea after they were called about reports of a lift collapse at 3.21pm.

Stuff understands police were also called to the incident.

The air force base is the only obvious place in Ōhakea with buildings large enough to require lifts.

A large construction project is under way at Ōhakea Air Force Base, with $250 million being spent on new hangers to house the fleet of four Boeing P-8A Poseidons which will replace the 57-year-old P-3K2 Orions.

Two large cranes have towered over the base during construction, which was expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

A police spokeswoman said they had no record of “an incident of this nature”.

Stuff has contacted the New Zealand Defence Force for comment.

More to come.