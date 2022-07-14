Family and police concerned for Auckland man who has been missing for six weeks

John Mills, 51, has not been seen for more than a month.

An Auckland man has been missing from his home for six weeks and police are concerned for his welfare.

John Mills, 51, from Mt Roskill, has not been seen since early June, while his car was last seen in the Waikato region.

A police spokesperson said Mills’ car was a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4371.

NZ POLICE/Supplied An image of Mills’ blue Nissan Pulsar.

“Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or his car is urged to contact Hamilton police on 105 and quote file 220620/9565.